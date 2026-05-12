Yorkville reflects on the spirit of Poppy Days, memorializing veterans fallen in war

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell displays the memorial 'red poppy' to honor veterans fallen in war. Purcell declared Poppy Awareness Days with members of the Yorkville American Legion and Auxiliary Posts. (Joey Weslo)

If you were seeing a tiny red emblem on shirts around Yorkville, the red poppy serves to memorialize those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in wartime.

“In Flanders Fields the poppies blow. Between the crosses, row on row,” wrote Canadian John McCrae in May 1915 during World War I, following a funeral for a friend and fellow soldier.

Each year, veterans wear the red poppy to memorialize the fallen and to honor each service member’s dedication.

In Yorkville, the practice has become an annual tradition in early May honoring Poppy Awareness Days to reflect on the lives lost and to celebrate the contributions to the community from local veterans groups.

Mayor John Purcell announced an official city proclamation and thanked American Legion Post 489 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 489 for their work supporting veterans in the community ensuring the youngest generation continues learning from their stories.

“A nation of peace must be reminded the price of war, and the debt owed to those who have died in war, and the red poppy has been designated as a symbol of sacrifice of lives and all wars,” Purcell said during a City Council meeting.

“The American Legion Post 489 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 489 have pledged to remind America annually of this debt through the distribution of the memorial flower,” he said.

During this year’s Poppy Awareness Days, from May 4 – 10, members of the Yorkville American Legion posts displayed buckets across town to collect donations for their organizations.

If you missed the buckets, you can still reach out, donate, and learn more about the organizations’ services by visiting, yorkvillelegion.com/.