Oswego man identified as person killed in weekend motorcycle crash

An Oswgo man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on May 9. 2026. (Photo provided)

An Oswego man has been identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 34 in Oswego on Saturday.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as Stone Antrim, 20, of Oswego. An autopsy was conducted on Monday.

A preliminary investigation by the Oswego Police Department indicates Antrim was traveling east on U.S. Route 34 when he struck an enclosed trailer being towed by a van, according to a news release.

The van was also traveling east and was attempting to turn right into a driveway in the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road, according to police.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger were not injured. Preliminary findings indicate the van involved in the crash was lawfully attempting to turn into a driveway with its turn signal activated at the time of the collision, according to police.

Antrim sustained multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision, police said. Toxicology samples were collected and are undergoing analysis at a national forensic laboratory.

The investigation remains ongoing pending completion of the traffic crash reconstruction report. Witnesses reported observing multiple motorcycles traveling together in the area prior to the crash and traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

About 1:42 p.m. Saturday, Oswego police were dispatched to the 4000 block of Route 34 near Wolf Road for a crash involving a motorcycle with unknown injuries.

En route to the scene, dispatchers advised the motorcyclist was unconscious and receiving CPR. Upon arrival, officers took over medical care until paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital, police said.

Route 34 was closed between Wolf Road and Boulder Hill Pass for about four hours while officers conducted crash reconstruction and processed the scene, according to the release.