3 who died in I-88 crash ID’d as 2 DeKalb residents, both 21, and Melrose Park man

Authorities have confirmed the IDs of the three people killed during a wrong-way driving crash on I-88 in Sugar Grove near the Aurora area in the early-morning hours of May 10.

The Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane when it struck another vehicle head-on around 4 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way and two occupants of the vehicle it crashed into were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the driver whose vehicle authorities said was traveling the wrong way as Jonathan Rivera, 32, from Melrose Park.

The two occupants of the vehicle that Rivera crashed into have been identified as driver Sariyah Watson, 21, from DeKalb, and her passenger Heaven Williams, 21, also from DeKalb.

The coroner said in a news release that toxicology samples were collected and sent to the lab for further analysis.

The crash took place at mile marker 112.25 in Sugar Grove.

During traffic homicide investigations, police search for the cause of the accident, but do not bring charges against the driver who has died.