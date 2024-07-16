Storms down trees in Crystal Lake, elsewhere in McHenry County and power restoration continues

McHenry County seemingly was spared the worst of the storms that pummeled the Chicago region Monday night, but isolated areas, including parts of Crystal Lake, were cleaning up from downed trees and still experiencing power outages into Tuesday afternoon.

Areas of Crystal Lake by the Dole Mansion and Lundahl Middle School were heavily affected by the storm. Residents shared photos of storm damage to social media, and in the area bordered by Huntley Road, Barlina Road, McHenry Avenue and Lake Avenue, about 100 customers remains without power at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Countywide, about 500 customers were without power as of early Tuesday afternoon but dozens of those had been restored by 2 p.m.

Crystal Lake Public Works Director Mike Magnuson said Tuesday there were several trees on private property that impacted homes. He said the heaviest damage in town occurred between Lake and Barlina.

“We’re still out there now,” Magnuson said.

A tree awaits removal Tuesday from a lawn on Brook Drive in Crystal Lake following storms that pounded the area the night before. (Michelle Meyer)

Crystal Lake resident Melissa Higby said she lost power for 40 minutes during the storm Monday night and lost some small tree branches. She added she saw “swirls” in the grass which she said had appeared during a major storm before.

Part of a tree fell onto her neighbor’s home, and part fell onto the back fence and another neighbor’s fence and shed, Higby said.

During Monday’s storms, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District had warned of downed trees and power lines around the area of Washington Street and Lamb Road, where 54 customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the ComEd map.

Parts of McHenry County experienced tornado warnings Monday night as the storms made their way through the Chicago area. Monday’s storms followed weekend storms, and the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Fox River in Algonquin.

Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said early Tuesday morning that there were no suspected tornado touchdowns in McHenry County during Monday’s storm.