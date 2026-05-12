Kankakee Kiwanis Club announces five $1,000 scholarship recipients

From left are: Bella Malkowski, of Grant Park High, the daughter of Josh Malkowski and Danielle Keller, she will attend Western Michigan University; Ava Brockell, of Bishop McNamara, the daughter of Edwin and Jennifer Brockell, she will attend Augustana College; Isabelle Garcia-De Leon, of Bishop McNamara, the daughter of Abner Garcia and Vanessa De Leon, she will attend the University of Michigan or the University of Illinois; Chloe Dandurand, of Grace Christian Academy, the daughter of Todd and Kim Dandurand, she will attend Olivet Nazarene University; and Alexis McCullough, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, the daughter of Mark and Cassandra McCullough, she will attend Indiana University. At far right is Patricia High, a Kiwanian and the Superintendent of Schools for the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education. High coordinates the academic awards for Kiwanis. (Photo provided by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club)

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in the Kankakee area at a luncheon at the Quality Inn.

The winners are selected based on academics, service to the community, and a planned career to help children. The theme of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. Funds for the scholarships are raised through the sale of peanuts and gummy bears by Kiwanians.