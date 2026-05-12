Kankakee Kiwanis Club announces five $1,000 scholarship recipients
By Phil Angelo for Shaw Local News Network
The Kankakee Kiwanis Club recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in the Kankakee area at a luncheon at the Quality Inn.
The winners are selected based on academics, service to the community, and a planned career to help children. The theme of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world. Funds for the scholarships are raised through the sale of peanuts and gummy bears by Kiwanians.