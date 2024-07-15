Lightning likely cause of fires in Woodstock, Prairie Grove

Two fires believed to have been started by lightning during storms overnight Saturday into Sunday morning damaged a home in Prairie Grove and ruptured a natural gas line in Woodstock, officials report.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3700 block of Thunderbird Lane in Prairie Grove of a report that a house was hit by lightning, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived within nine minutes and did not observe a fire from the outside of a two-story home. A small fire was located in the attic, which is believed to have been started by a lightning strike, Vucha said in the release. Crews opened the roof to check if the fire had spread throughout the attic.

One resident was home and was able to escape uninjured. The house is deemed uninhabitable until repairs can be made, Vucha said in the release.

A few hours later, the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. to the 10500 block of Bull Valley Drive in Woodstock of a reported natural gas line fire, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived and put out a small fire “near the base of a tree in the front yard” of a home, Vucha said in the release. Crews were able to contain the fire and it did not spread.

“It’s believed the tree was struck by lightning and ruptured the adjacent natural gas line, sparking a fire,” he said in the release.

Nicor Gas was called to the scene to repair the residential line, according to the release.

Another fire broke out at a commercial office building at 12:40 a.m. Sunday at 400 Fox Glen Court, Fox River Grove. The building, located in the Fox Glen professional offices off Route 22 east of Route 14, sustained significant roof and water damage.

Rain-saturated grounds prompted the cancellation of what was to be the final day of the Rotary’s Rockin’ Ribfest in Lake in the Hills Sunday.

Storms with risks of high winds up to 70 mph, flash flooding, large hail up to the size of a quarter, tornados and high heat are expected to continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.ß