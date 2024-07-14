After Saturday soaking, more stormy weather forecast for McHenry County

Crews pack up after Ribfest in Lake in the Hills shut down a day early after heavy rains left the grounds waterlogged and unsafe. (Michelle Meyer)

Parts of McHenry County saw several inches of rain from Saturday night’s storms. Southwest Marengo saw the most rain with 5 inches reported in some areas, National Weather Service Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said, while most of the county received at least about 2 inches.

A repeat of Saturday night’s storms was expected to arrive in the area from around 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Carlaw said.

And additional waves of storms are forecast to continue to pass through the region through Tuesday. Hot and humid conditions could bring peak heat indices at over 100 degrees starting Monday.

“It could possibly be locally 105 to 108 degree [heat index] range,” he said.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook for north central and northeast Illinois for the week. The outlook is issued any time there is a chance of lightning, Carlaw said.

The storms bring risks of high winds up to 70 mph, flash flooding, large hail up to the size of a quarter and tornados, according to the NWS. Risks of thunderstorms and heat continue through Saturday.

Rain-saturated grounds prompted the cancellation of what was to be the final day of the Rotary’s Rockin’ Ribfest in Lake in the Hills Sunday.