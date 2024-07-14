Ribfest ends early in Lake in the Hills over waterlogged grounds

FILE -- Crowds gather for Ribfest. The festival ended a day early this year because of waterlogged grounds. (Ryan Rayburn/Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Her)

Ribfest in Lake in the Hills has shut down a day early after heavy rains left the grounds waterlogged and unsafe.

The festival was supposed to operate for its last day Sunday, but soggy conditions at Sunset Park prompted officials to decide to end the festivities early.

Wade Merritt, president of the Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills, which hosts the festival, said organizers didn’t want to risk damage to the park from foot and vehicle traffic.

There was also a chance of more rain and stormy weather later Sunday.

The weather has been difficult for Rockin’ Ribfest goers and organizers this weekend. On Saturday, the carnival grounds were briefly evacuated because of the weather. The attractions were reopened, though the festival ended about 40 minutes, Merritt said.

The police department released a statement saying it was “with regret that we announce the cancelation of this year’s Rockin Rotary Ribfest due to the storms we experienced overnight bringing us heavy rainfall and ground saturating rains.”

The statement continued: “The safety and enjoyment of our attendees, vendors, and staff are of utmost importance. After thorough assessments of the event grounds, it has been determined that the current conditions pose significant risks. Heavy rains such as what we experienced overnight made the grounds unsafe for attendees and vendors. Standing water and muddy conditions create hazardous walking and driving surfaces, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. Other factors such as ground stability from saturation, the safe operation of electrical equipment, and working conditions for our vendors all are important factors in making this decision. We want to ensure that everyone will have the best possible experience, which is not feasible under the current conditions.

“We understand the disappointment this cancelation may cause as the Rockin Rotary Ribfest event is a staple in our community,” the police statement added. “We look forward to its return next year under more favorable conditions. We appreciate your understanding and support as we prioritize health and safety.”