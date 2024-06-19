2024 Northwest Herald Baseball Coach of the Year: Crystal Lake Central’s Cal Aldridge

Crystal Lake Central head coach Cal Aldridge celebrates their win against Lemont in the IHSA Class 3A Championship game on Saturday June 8, 2024 Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

In late April, with Crystal Lake Central’s baseball team well below .500, first-year coach Cal Aldridge wanted to check the pulse of his program.

Aldridge sent a message to his players and coaches, asking them what they thought this particular team’s legacy was. He wanted to know where the Tigers were headed.

“The feedback I got was outstanding,” he said. “From that moment, we just took off. We’re gritty, we’re tough, we never give up. We just had fun playing the game.”

Central’s legacy, it turned out, was unforgettable.

The Tigers started a 13-game winning streak May 6 with a 3-2 walk-off win over Prairie Ridge. They did not lose again as they won the Class 3A State Tournament championship with a 3-2 victory over Lemont.

For the Tigers’ efforts, Aldridge, who is 27, is the 2024 Northwest Herald Baseball Coach of the Year, taking the honor his father, Jeff, won in 2008 when Central took fourth in the Class 3A State Tournament.

Huntley’s Andy Jakubowski, McHenry’s Brian Rockweiler and Burlington Central’s Kyle Nelson also were considered, but Central’s first baseball state title was undeniable.

Aldridge assumed the position his grandfather, Gary, had in 1999, and that his father held from 2000-08.

Central finished 22-14, 9-9 in the Fox Valley Conference where it tied for fifth with Cary-Grove and Jacobs.

Crystal Lake Central Baseball 3A Championship Celebration Crystal Lake Central's head baseball coach Cal Aldridge seen during the celebration of their 2024 Class 3A State Championship on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Crystal Lake High School. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Media)

It was a monumental spring for Aldridge, who along with his wife, Corinne, welcomed their first child into the world [Cal Jr.] on March 30.

When his team took off May 6, it was pitching and defense that shined the most the rest of the way. The Tigers allowed more than two runs only twice during their winning streak.

When designated hitter-closer Connor Gibour suffered a left [non-throwing] shoulder injury in the Tigers’ 5-2 semifinal win over Morris, senior Tommy Korn stepped in. Korn had not thrown since May 11, but was ready and closed out the last two games of the season strong.

Aldridge, who played with Prairie Ridge in the 2014 Class 4A State Tournament, answered some questions from Northwest Herald sports writer Joe Stevenson.

What will you remember most about the season?

Aldridge: The kids. These guys worked relentlessly all year long starving for the ultimate goal of becoming a state champion. No matter what others thought, we knew what we were capable of. This group of 19 players and six coaches created a special bond that we will now have for life. I couldn’t be more proud of our players and our staff.

You gave credit to your players, your staff and your predecessors, but what was your role in this amazing season?

Aldridge: I always wanted to challenge our coaches and our players. No matter what there is always something we can improve on. As a staff, we encouraged our guys to compete on a daily basis and never give in. Our guys achieved that and more this spring. Grittiest group I have ever been around.

Cal Aldridge (right) is the new Crystal Lake Central baseball coach following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Gary, (center) and his father, Jeff, who both coached the Tiger's baseball team. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What was it like having your dad in the dugout as an assistant for this ride?

Aldridge: It meant the world. As I said before, being able to share that hug after Tommy Korn struck the last kid from Lemont out was one of the greatest feelings I have ever experienced. Having his knowledge and charisma in the dugout was invaluable, and he fit in right away and meshed perfectly with all of our coaches and players.

Do you remember what went through your mind when Tommy Korn threw that final strike in the championship game?

Aldridge: “Oh my god, what just happened? …. We are STATE CHAMPS!” And then all of the coaches gathered in a huge group and jumped around like little kids.

What are your three favorite baseball movies?

Aldridge: “The Sandlot,” “Moneyball” and “61.”

Who is the best speaker you ever heard at a coaches’ clinic?

Aldridge: Tim Corbin at ABCA in Nashville in 2019-2020. He was just coming off of winning a National Championship with Vanderbilt and his message on building a special relationship and bond with his players truly spoke volumes to me. Teams who trust and care for one another create a family environment and the 2024 Tigers demonstrated that on a daily basis this season.

How did you become interested in teaching special education, something your sister Kailey does as well?

Aldridge: The larger majority of our family is in education. Myself, mother, sister and both aunts are all special education teachers. I was a little unsure of where I wanted to go career-wise heading into college and I decided to follow in the footsteps of my family, and I am happy I did so. I look forward to the opportunity to teach with my sister this upcoming school year.

Crystal Lake Central head coach Cal Aldridge talks to Crystal Lake Central’s James Dreher during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Morris Friday, June 7, 2024, at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

What was the last really good book you read?

Aldridge: “Make Your Bed,” written by Admiral William H. McRaven.

What musical act would you most like to see this summer?

Aldridge: My wife and I are huge country music fans. We hope to get to a few concerts this summer.

Which one of your players really made you laugh (and why)?

Aldridge: Everyone of our guys knows how to get to me and make me laugh at times I truly do not want to, and I am very appreciative of them for that. Carter Kelley always had a goofy grin on his face and constantly tried to get me to laugh. He was great at keeping our dugout light. Back in March, he was asking that once our son was born if he could hold him. I kept pushing it back and eventually told him if we win a state championship he could. And sure enough, we made it happen, and he held our son.