IHSA Class 3A Baseball State Tournament: Crystal Lake Central edges Lemont for first title in school history

Crystal Lake Central’s Tommy Korn celebrates a strikeout to end the game and clinch the state title over Lemont in the IHSA Class 3A Championship game on Saturday June 8, 2024 Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET – Crystal Lake Central senior pitcher Tommy Korn stood on the back of the pitching mound and took a deep breath in preparation for what he hoped was the last batter in the Tigers’ season.

Korn had retired Lemont’s first two batters before walking Max Michalak with Central clinging to a one-run lead.

He was undaunted.

Korn struck out Noah Tomaras on four pitches, then slammed his glove on the mound and screamed. Catcher Sean Kempf whipped off his mask and sprinted out to join Korn.

Gloves flew in the air, fireworks went off and the rest of the Tigers raced to celebrate their 3-2 victory in the Class 3A Baseball State Tournament championship Saturday at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field.

It is the Tigers’ first state baseball title in school history and came one week after Central’s girls soccer team won the Class 2A state championship.

A few moments into the celebration, Korn just laid on the ground by the mound, soaking everything in.

Class 3A Baseball State Tournament: Crystal Lake Central 3, Lemont 2, final. Tommy Korn with a four-pitch K for the state title. CLC wins its first baseball state title in school history and joins the girls soccer team that won the 2A state title a week ago. pic.twitter.com/mUGIRAtZBR — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) June 8, 2024

“I can’t explain it, man,” Korn said. “My body, after seeing that pitch and the strike 3, my body collapsed. Just happy and thankful. It was beautiful. It was amazing.”

Central (22-14) finished the season with a 13-game winning streak and won a state title as a No. 10 seed in the Grayslake Central Sectional.

“These guys are outstanding,” said Tigers first-year coach Cal Aldridge, who is 27 years old. “Every single day they show up and work their tail off.

“They responded to adversity better than any group I’ve been around, and I’ve been around some pretty special athletes and pretty special baseball players. These guys are different. Grittiest group of kids I ever coached.”

Central showed its grit again Saturday when it did not lead until the bottom of the sixth inning. Starting pitcher John Gariepy battled through 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and struck out six.

The Tigers got two runs in the fifth to tie the score. Drew Welder walked, then Carter Kelley and Jaden Obaldo both were hit by pitches to load the bases with one out. James Dreher, a lefthanded hitter, ripped a single to left field scoring two.

Class 3A Baseball State Tournament: Crystal Lake Central 2, Lemont 2, T6. CLC’s James Dreher rips a 2-RBI single to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/M2Azrc7Af7 — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) June 8, 2024

“It was awesome, just a great feeling,” Dreher said. “I give credit to my teammates, we never lost faith, we were always up in the dugout, even when we were down two. Lemont’s a great baseball team.

“We were just hoping for something to break out and got a couple guys on. Be aggressive on the first pitch.”

Gariepy left after a walk and a hit by pitch in the top of the sixth, with Korn recording the final out.

“I kind of had it coming. I hit a guy and walked a guy,” Gariepy said. “I knew it was coming. I was just happy I gave us a chance to win and gave the team an opportunity to make history.

“My whole game plan was let them hit the ball. From what I learned yesterday, we can play immaculate defense. There is no doubt in my mind we have the best defense in the state. No doubt in my mind.”

Class 3A Baseball State Tournament: Crystal Lake Central 3, Lemont 2, T7. Tigers need 3 outs for the state title. CLC’s Rhett Ozment triples to right-center to drive in the go-ahead run. pic.twitter.com/aYFDuU3Ew8 — Joe Stevenson (@nwh_JoePrepZone) June 8, 2024

Korn led off with a single in the sixth and Aldridge called for Rhett Ozment, who doubled earlier, to bunt Korn ahead. Fortunately for Central, Ozment fouled his bunt attempt. Instead, he drilled a game-winning RBI triple to right-center field.

“Yeah, probably the best bunt I ever missed,” Ozment said. “Fastball, pretty sure, just staying level, stay on plane and have confidence.

“I’ve had a good feeling all year about this team. On this 13-game winning streak we’ve been playing great, playing our best baseball.”

Korn, whose shoulder soreness kept him out from May 11 until Friday’s 5-2 semifinal win over Morris, came in again to slam the door.

Junior Connor Gibour, who suffered a left shoulder dislocation on Friday, had been the closer. Gibour returned to the lineup at designated hitter and tripled, but Korn again assumed the closer role and thanked pitching coach Austin Padjen for his faith in him.

“The last two weeks I’ve been ramping my arm up, knowing I had a big moment coming,” Korn said. “Next guy in line.

“Shout-out to coach A-Pad. He’s always had the trust in me. The last few years, he’s always had the trust in me. I love him like family.”

Aldridge watched Central’s last state tournament team in 2008 when his father, Jeff, was the Tigers’ head coach. Jeff was in the dugout as an assistant coach on his son’s state title team.

“There was never a second where I didn’t think we were capable of making it happen,” Cal Aldridge said.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Lemont 2

Lemont 001 100 0 – 2 7 0

CL Central 000 021 x – 3 5 1

WP: Tommy Korn (1.1 IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K). LP: Cannon Madej (1IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3K).

Top hitters–Lemont: Nick Berardi 1-3 (RBI), Matt Devoy 1-3 (2B). CL Central: Rhett Ozment 2-3 (2B, 3B, RBI), James Dreher 1 -3 (2RBIs), Connor Gibour 1-3 (3B).