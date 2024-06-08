Baseball: Crystal Lake Central coach Cal Aldridge feels lucky to win IHSA Class 3A state title in 1st year

Crystal Lake Central head coach Cal Aldridge celebrates the Tigers' 3-2 win against Lemont in the IHSA Class 3A championship game on Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET – Crystal Lake Central first-year coach Cal Aldridge instilled a belief in his players early on that they can achieve anything.

“He slid right in and fit like a puzzle piece,” senior center fielder Drew Welder said of Aldridge, 27. “From the first day he started working with us, even if we didn’t totally believe it, he told us that we’d be down here in Joliet. He always believes in us regardless of the situation.

“He knows what we’re capable of and he holds us to that.”

That belief manifested itself in a big way.

The 10th-seeded Tigers, once 9-14, rallied to win their last 13 games of the season. They came back to beat fourth-seeded Lemont 3-2 after trailing 2-0 in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, giving them their first state title in program history.

Crystal Lake Central head coach Cal Aldridge talks to Crystal Lake Central’s James Dreher during their Class 3A state semifinal game against Morris on Friday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Mark Busch)

Central (22-14) probably wasn’t on many team’s radars as a threat to make a deep postseason run. After going 9-9 in the Fox Valley Conference – known as one of the toughest conferences in the state – the Tigers kept winning.

Central’s pitching was stingy throughout the playoffs and again on Saturday, with junior starter John Gariepy allowing two unearned runs over 5 2/3 innings against Lemont (31-10). Senior Tommy Korn went the rest of the way, earning his second save of the season after closing out the Tigers’ 5-2 semifinal win over Morris on Friday.

“We play a tough nonconference schedule and our [FVC] schedule is outrageous,” Aldridge said. “It’s one of the best in the state. That just sets you up to win because you have to compete every day. The pitching we see sets you up for moments like this. The readiness of our guys, it’s outstanding.”

Aldridge has been a part of many big games before.

“I came in and I’m just the lucky guy who gets to say he was the head coach. These guys executed and played their game every day. They did this.” — Cal Aldridge, first-year Crystal Lake Central baseball coach

He played on Prairie Ridge’s 2014 team that took fourth in Class 4A and was in the dugout as an assistant coach with Crystal Lake South when it finished fourth in the 3A state tournament in 2022.

Aldridge’s dad, Jeff, led Central to a fourth-place finish in 2008, which at the time was the team’s best finish. Jeff Aldridge retired as Central’s athletic director this year and was an assistant coach with the Tigers during his son’s first year as head coach.

Jeff Aldridge watched from a few feet away as Tigers’ players dumped a cooler of water on Cal after Saturday’s victory.

“It’s just a dream, don’t wake me up,” said Jeff Aldridge, who coached from 1999-2008. “We’ve got a bunch of knuckleheads who just love the game of baseball, and they just keep at it. They didn’t want their season to end, they’re great teammates, and when you have that and play in our conference, special things can happen.”

Crystal Lake Central assistant head coach Jeff Aldridge receives his state championship medal after their win against Lemont in the IHSA Class 3A Championship game on Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Cal Aldridge stood in disbelief Saturday.

“One of the most special moments I’ve ever had in my life,” Cal Aldridge said. “Obviously getting married to my wife [Corinne], having our son and then getting to hug my dad today. That’s pretty special ... that’s pretty cool.”

Welder said the connection between Cal and Jeff Aldridge has been fun to watch.

Cal’s grandfather, Gary, was Central’s head coach one season before Jeff took over.

“They work so well together, and they contribute in their own unique way,” Welder said. “[Cal Aldridge] is good at keeping us together in tough moments. If you ever feel down in the dugout, [Jeff Aldridge] is always there to pick you up.”

It’s that never-ending positivity that really stands out about his dad, Cal said.

“He’s the most positive guy in the dugout,” Cal Aldridge said. “I’ve done my best to try and be that way. I haven’t learned it yet.”

Jeff Aldridge – a 1986 Central graduate – may not show it, but the playoffs take a lot out of him.

“I stop breathing about the second inning in every one of these games,” he said. “It’s truly amazing. It’s surreal.”

Cal Aldridge was quick to give credit to his players and coaches. He draped a state medal over each one of his players and gave them a hug during the postgame ceremony.

“I don’t want to take any of the credit. It’s all of these guys,” Aldridge said pointing to his players and coaching staff. “It’s Andy Deain before me, it’s [pitching coach] Austin Padjen, it’s [assistant coach] Tristan Stewart. I came in and I’m just the lucky guy who gets to say he was the head coach. These guys executed and played their game every day. They did this.”