Man accused of stealing $80,000 in jewelry in smash-and-grab from Crystal Lake Kohl’s pleads guilty

A man accused of smashing a window at and stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Crystal Lake Kohl’s pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary and was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison.

John M. Signorile, 49, who lists addresses in Chicago and Schaumburg in court records, will serve his sentence concurrent with an eight and a half year sentence handed down on Jan. 31 in downstate Adams County after being convicted for a burglary from a Kohl’s in Quincy, according to sentencing orders in McHenry and Adams County courts. In the Adams County case, he smashed a front glass window pane and jewelry cases and stole jewelry valued more than $500, according to the indictment. He also is required to pay restitution in the Adams County burglary of nearly $95,000, according to Adams County court records.

In the McHenry County case, Signorile is required to serve half of his sentence and will receive credit for 317 days in McHenry County jail. When released from prison, he will serve one year on mandatory supervised release, according to the judgment order.

Additional charges of theft and criminal damage to property were dismissed, court records show.

Crystal Lake police alleged that about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, 2022, Signorile broke into the store at 5420 Route 14, damaging the front entry glass pane window, according to the complaint.

Crystal Lake police officers responded to a report of an alarm activation shortly after and “discovered the front glass to the business was broken out and that the offender made off with a significant amount of jewelry,” according to a news release from the police department issued at the time.

Signorile is serving his sentences in Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.