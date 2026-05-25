18 dogs recovered in Pembroke Township related to dog-fighting ring

Authorities from three local agencies recovered 18 dogs in Pembroke Township Friday.

The dogs are believed to have been associated with an alleged dog-fighting ring,

According to a news release from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, about midnight Friday, sheriff’s deputies, Kankakee County Animal Control, and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group executed a search warrant at a residence in rural Pembroke Township.

The search warrant was in reference to an illegal dog-fighting operation near 3000 South and 13700 East Road, according to the release.

Kankakee County Animal Control took possession of 18 dogs, some of which were in extremely poor health. In addition, Animal Control officers seized evidence consistent with dogfighting on the scene, according to the release.

“Our officers took possession of 18 dogs during the execution of the search warrant, several of which appeared to be suffering from health-related issues consistent with neglect and possible abuse,” Kankakee County Animal Control Director Kari Laird said in the release.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring each dog receives proper medical evaluations, treatment, and care while the investigation continues.”

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said the investigation is ongoing.

“This investigation required extensive coordination between law enforcement personnel and Animal Control officials to safely execute the search warrant, secure the scene, and ensure these animals received immediate attention,” Downey said in the release.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, the investigation remains active and additional information could be developed as investigators continue reviewing evidence.”

The conditions the dogs were found in were concerning, KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe said in the release.

“The conditions some of these animals were allegedly subjected to were concerning, and our focus remains on conducting a thorough investigation while assisting our partner agencies in any way possible.”