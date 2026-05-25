Kane County Health Department offers tick removal kits

The Kane County Health Department is offering tick removal kits for residents to protect themselves against ticks and mosquitoes.

The kits can be picked up Mondays through Fridays from the health department’s Aurora office, 1240 N. Highland Ave.

Ticks and mosquitoes can carry diseases including Lyme disease and West Nile virus. The insects activity increases during spring and summer months.

West Nile Virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in Illinois. The virus primarily spreads through an infected Culex mosquitoes bite. Infected people may experience symptoms such as fever, headaches, body aches or serious neurological illness. The state of Illinois will continue West Nile virus monitoring through bird, mosquito and animal surveillance statewide.

The Kane County Health Department conducts its annual West Nile virus surveillance program during mosquito season. The health department places mosquito traps to monitor for virus activity across the county. The collected mosquitoes are tested for the department to identify increased risk areas and inform the public of positive samples.

“Surveillance helps us stay ahead of mosquito-borne illness and gives our community important information to reduce risk,” Kane County Health Department executive director Michael Isaacson. “Prevention starts with awareness and simple actions at home and outdoors.”

Prevention tips to reduce mosquito and tick bite risks include:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents. containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon eucalyptus oil.

Wear long sleeves, pants and light-colored clothing outdoors.

Avoid outdoor activity during peak mosquito hours.

Check for ticks after spending time in grassy, wooded or brushy areas.

Shower after being outdoors to wash off unattached ticks.

Empty standing water from birdbaths, buckets, flowerpots and gutters weekly.

Keep grass trimmed and remove leaf litter.

Maintain window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.

Tips for what to do if a tick is attached to your skin:

Remove by grasping the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible using clean, fine-tipped tweezers.

Pull the tick away from the skin with steady and even pressure.

Dispose of the tick by flushing it down the toilet, wrapping it in tape or putting it in alcohol.

Thoroughly clean the bite area and hands with soap and water, rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer

Do a tick check for more ticks on other body parts and remove them.

Watch for symptoms such as rash, fever or fatigue. If symptoms develop, contact a healthcare provider.

For information, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/Vector-Borne-Disease.aspx.