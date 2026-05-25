Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Journal

Momence crash leaves two dead, two seriously injured

A sign welcomes travelers to the city of Momence.

A sign welcomes travelers to the city of Momence. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Jeff Bonty

The Momence Police Department investigated a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others seriously injured.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Maple and Washington streets, Momence police said in a Facebook post.

The vehicle had struck a tree, police said. Two of the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional occupants were taken to the hospital in critical condition, with one being flown from the scene for emergency medical treatment, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

KankakeeLocal NewsNewsMomenceCrashPoliceKankakee CountyKankakee County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.