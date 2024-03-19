Man accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Kohl’s in Crystal Lake

A man accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Crystal Lake Kohl’s was in custody of the McHenry County jail on Monday after being sought on a warrant since June of last year, records show.

John M. Signorile, 49, who lists addresses in Chicago and Schaumburg in court records, is charged with burglary and theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000, Class 2 felonies, according to the complaint and indictment filed in McHenry County court.

Signorile also is charged with criminal damage to property causing less than $500 in damages, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was transferred to the county jail last week from Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro where he was serving eight years on an unrelated burglary charge from Adams County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections.

Crystal Lake police allege that about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, 2022, Signorile broke into the store at 5420 Northwest Highway, damaging the front entry glass pane window, according to the complaint.

Crystal Lake police officers responded to a report of an alarm activation shortly after and “discovered the front glass to the business was broken out and that the offender made off with a significant amount of jewelry,” according to a news release from the police department issued last year.

Evidence technicians processed the scene while Crystal Lake detectives began their investigation into the incidents, according to the release.

Signorile is being represented by the public defender’s office and due in court April 9, court records show.