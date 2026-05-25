Crystal Lake landmarks ‘masterpiece’ downtown Bauer’s Garage building

A photo Bauer's Garage at 77 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, undated but appears to be from the 1910s. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

The 112-year-old building in downtown Crystal Lake that stands out for its striking glazed green bricks is officially designated a local landmark.

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted earlier this month to recommend the landmark designation for 77 E. Woodstock St. Known as Bauer’s Garage, it is currently home to Aroma Coffee & Wine and Blush Salon & Spa.

The downtown Crystal Lake building at 77 E. Woodstock St. has the words "Bauer's Garage" still etched in stone. (Michelle Meyer)

The Crystal Lake City Council unanimously approved the landmark designation Tuesday.

The green bricks are made of TECO pottery, famously made at the American Terra Cotta & Ceramic Company factory in Crystal Lake. The company, started by William Day Gates, created architectural terra cotta for buildings nationwide and ornamental pottery pieces. The green color was exclusive to the Crystal Lake-based factory, created through a distinct and complicated chemical and firing process, according to city documents.

“Every inch of this masterpiece was created right here by the residents of Crystal Lake, using the raw soils of the Fox River Valley,” Historic Preservation Commissioner Robert Kosin said during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

The structure was home to H.J. Bauer’s Garage, where cars, especially the high-end Auburn model, were sold, rented and repaired.

The building also features winged automobile wheel motifs made out of carved stone. The building was constructed to be as fireproof as possible, with brick, iron, cement and steel window frames.

This is the second business property to be landmarked, and the 20th building in total. The other business is the Raue Center for the Arts at 26 N. Williams St.

Aroma business and building owners Dawn and Kevin Kincaid took over the long-vacant structure about 10 years ago, when it was still in its raw form as a garage. They carefully redid the roof, heating, plumbing and electric systems while preserving the history.

“I don’t think we can appreciate what the Kincaids have done enough,” Council member Denise Smith said. “So, thank you for your investment in this and for keeping the character.”

Landmarked buildings are eligible for a biannual $500 grant provided by the Historic Preservation Commission to assist property owners in “exterior upgrades,” according to city documents. More incentives and assistance may be provided in the future as commissioners look to update the grant process.

The grant is funded through the commission’s annual Heritage Trolley Tour that highlights different historic buildings every year. This year’s Trolley Tour will be held on June 14 at the Colonel Palmer House.