Huntley High students build their own classroom

Jeffrey Policheri, back left, Huntley High School sophomore; Jack Goers, left with back to camera, Huntley High School sophomore; James Allen, GeoCon teacher, center; Stephen Fusco, second from right, Huntley High School Sophomore; Mya Ouimette, right, Huntley High School sophomore work on a GeoCon build in Huntley Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

Huntley High School‘s geometry construction students have built an outdoor classroom.

Almost two dozen students were involved in the project earlier this month, according to a news release from Westlake Royal Building Products, which donated materials for the build.

Olivia Bustos, Huntley High School Sophomore, works on a GeoCon build in Huntley Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

The build initiative was held in recognition of National Skilled Trades Day, which was observed May 6.

James Allen, a trades program instructor, led the project, which consisted of students constructing a dedicated outdoor learning space on a 40-by-40 foot concrete slab. The slab was donated, according to the release.

“The classroom will serve as a long-term resource for future student-led construction projects, including potential partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity,“ according to the release.

Cooper Olszewski, left, Huntley High School sophomore and David Arnold of Westlake Royal Building Products work on a GeoCon build in Huntley Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

Huntley School District 158 officials said the project began at the end of last year with excavation, followed by concrete pour in the fall. Next year, students will help install electric and solar panels, paint interior walls and complete some other finishing touches.

Future GeoCon classes will use the classroom space to build sheds for sale to the community and hope, soon, small houses for Habitat for Humanity, district officials said.

The building materials company also coordinated hands-on installation training sessions with roofing, siding and stone technical teams. The sessions gave students an opportunity to gain practical experience across multiple product categories, according to the release.

“This project represents years of growth for our program and a vision we’ve had from the start – to create a dedicated space for hands-on learning,” Allen said in the release.

Damian Kaczor, left and Patrick Przybylko, both Huntley High School sophomores, work on a GeoCon build in Huntley Friday, May 8, 2026. (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

“What began as a pipe dream has become a true collaboration with industry partners like Westlake Royal Building Products. Our students are building something that will serve future classes while gaining skills they’ll carry into careers, college and beyond,” Allen said.

The initiative highlights the importance of skilled trades education and strengthening the next-generation workforce, according to the release.

“With demand for skilled labor continuing to grow across the building and construction industry, it’s more important than ever to give students real, hands-on exposure to the trades,” Steve Booz, vice president of marketing, Westlake Royal Building Products, said in the release. “We’re proud to support the next generation by not only providing materials for this important classroom build, but by having our team on-site to share their expertise and help bring that learning to life.”