Warrant issued for man accused of stealing $80K in jewelry from Crystal Lake Kohl’s

A $45,000 warrant was issued Monday for a man accused of stealing $80,000 worth of jewelry from the Crystal Lake Kohl’s department store in December, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

John M. Signorile, 48, of the 4600 block of North Lowell, is charged with burglary and theft, taking unauthorized control of property valued at more than $10,000 up to $100,000, Class 2 felonies, according to the complaint filed in the courthouse.

A conviction of a Class 2 felony is between three and seven years in prison. The charge also is probational.

Signorile also is charged with criminal damage to property causing less than $500 in damages, a Class A misdemeanor.

About 2 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, Signorile broke into the store at 5420 Northwest Highway damaging the front entry glass pane window, according to the complaint.

Crystal Lake police officers responded to a report of an alarm activation shortly after and “discovered the front glass to the business was broken out and that the offender made off with a significant amount of jewelry,” according to a news release from the police department issued Tuesday.

Evidence technicians processed the scene while Crystal Lake detectives began their investigation into the incidents leading to Signorile as the alleged offender, according to the release.

As of Tuesday there was no lawyer listed for Signorile and he was not in custody of McHenry County Jail.

A call to Kohl’s corporate in Milwaukee for comment was not immediately returned.