Richmond-Burton girls soccer beats Woodstock North: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 5, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Layne Frericks and Maddie Seyller both scored two goals as the Rockets (8-1-1, 4-0 KRC) remained perfect in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Frericks’ second goal came on a penalty kick. Julia Hicks also scored for R-B. Bri Maldonado had two assists, and Abby Leslie added one.

Taylor Labay made two saves in the victory.

Johnsburg 10, Plano 1: At Johnsburg, Wynne Oeffling, Aliyah Anderson and Liz Smith scored two goals apiece for the Skyhawks (7-3, 2-2) in their KRC win over the Reapers. Johnsburg had four goals in the first 15 minutes.

Natalie Oeffling, Kaylee Fouke, Charlie Eastland and Lauren McQuiston also scored. Mackenzie McQuiston and Liz Smith both had two assists, and Sophie Person had one save.

Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer scored twice, and Brooklynn Carlson added one goal as the Tigers (8-1-1) earned a win in their BodyArmor Series tournament game. Sadie Quinn helped lead the defense with strong play on the back line.

Olivia Anderson had two assists. Maddie Gray added one.

Baseball

Woodstock North 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Ethan Anderson (2 for 3) had two doubles and two RBIs for the Thunder (3-10-1, 3-4) in a KRC win against the Hornets (4-11, 0-6).

Cade Blaksley and Aiden Sofie (2 for 3) both drove in three runs for North. Trevor Mark had two RBIs. Bob Gerloff struck out six in five innings.

Logan Nulle had two hits for Harvard.

Marengo 13, Johnsburg 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Andrew Johnson was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs in the Indians’ KRC win against the Skyhawks (2-14, 0-5).

Quinn Lechner was 4 for 4, and Michael Kirchhoff and Drew Litchfield both had two RBIs for Marengo (12-7, 5-2). Alten Bergbreiter had two runs scored and three steals. Johnson also earned the win, allowing an unearned run in five innings.

Richmond-Burton 6, Sandwich 3: At Sandwich, Aiden Wicinski was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Rockets (13-5, 4-3) in their KRC victory. R-B scored four runs in the top of the seventh in the comeback win.

Ryan Junge picked up the win, allowing three runs in six innings. He gave up seven hits with five strikeouts. Ryan Scholberg pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts for the save.

Plano 10, Woodstock 8: At Plano, Sam Chapman scored three runs for the Blue Streaks (4-11, 2-4) in a KRC loss to the Reapers.

Chapman also started, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked four. Trevor Cote had two RBIs.

Burlington Central 13, Crystal Lake Central 1 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Rockets (9-5, 5-2) posted 15 hits in their Fox Valley Conference win against the Tigers (6-6, 3-3).

Chase Powzorek was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs for Burlington, Brady Gilroy was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, and Solomon Her drove in three runs. Jake Johnson went 3 for 5.

Powzorek also earned the win, allowing an unearned run on seven hits in six innings. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Carter Kelley had two hits for the Tigers.

Hampshire 6, Crystal Lake South 2: At Hampshire, Calen Scheider almost went the distance for the Whip-Purs (11-2, 3-2), throwing 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in an FVC win against the Gators (9-4, 3-4)

Scheider gave up one run on three hits, striking out four and walking two. At the plate, he was 3 for 4 with a solo homer and a double. Wilson Wemhoff went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

For South, Christian Alther was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Huntley 6, Prairie Ridge 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (13-1, 6-0) scored all six of their runs in the first inning to beat the Wolves (8-7, 1-6) in FVC play. AJ Putty and Haiden Janke had two hits apiece, and Janke, Kyle Larson and Griffin Goldstein each drove in a run.

Mason Leske earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked three. Travis Dudycha and Louis Siriano combined for three scoreless innings in relief.

McHenry 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At McHenry, Ryan Nagel knocked in two runs for the Warriors (13-3, 4-2) in the FVC win against the Chargers (3-15, 0-8)). Carson Weidner added two hits.

Kadin Borck allowed a run in six innings with six strikeouts for the win. Hayden DeMarsh had a double for D-C. Ryan Pierce, Jared Russell and Logan Gutierrez each drove in a run.

Jacobs 15, Cary-Grove 6: At Algonquin, Luke Gormsen was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles (11-3, 4-2), who collected 13 hits in the win.

Brandon Koth was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Mark Takasaki (2 for 4) and Gage Martin drove in two runs each. Gormsen earned the win, and Martin pitched the final two innings with three strikeouts.

For C-G (7-8, 3-4), Hayden Dieschbourg hit a homer and drove in three runs.

Aurora Christian 14, Marian Central 4 (5 inn.): At Aurora, the Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4) fell in their Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Owen Neuzil was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Braedon Todd and Adam Wrzos (two runs) each added two hits.

Softball

McHenry 13, Crystal Lake South 0: At McHenry, Natalie Bender tossed a shutout with eight strikeouts to lift the Warriors (7-4, 4-1) to an FVC win over the Gators (1-12, 0-7).

Vanessa Buske was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs. Maddie Hoffman added a home run and four RBIs. Bender (3 for 3) and Lyla Oeffling had two RBIs apiece.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Jacobs 0 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Oli Victorine threw her first career no-hitter for the Tigers (10-3, 5-2) in their FVC win against the Eagles (3-10, 0-6). Victorine struck out nine and walked two.

Ella Arana (2 for 3), Giada Motto (2 for 2) and Brooklyn Johnson each drove in two runs for Central. Makayla Malone had two hits and an RBI.

Huntley 4, Cary-Grove 3: At Huntley, Alyssa Bonner hit a home run and stole two bags for the Raiders (12-4, 4-1), who held on for an FVC win against the Trojans (3-8, 3-4).

Keely Fewell started and allowed three runs in five innings on seven hits. Makayla Rasmussen tossed two scoreless innings in relief.

For C-G, Annika Dykstra drove in two runs, and Addison Green was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Green gave up four runs (two earned) in six innings on five hits.

Prairie Ridge 5, Burlington Central 2: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (9-1) blasted four home runs as they moved to 5-1 in the FVC with a win over the Rockets (9-7, 3-3).

Ady Kiddy, Emily Harlow, Kendra Carroll and Mary Myers all hit homers for Prairie Ridge. Harlow’s was a two-run shot. Reese Mosolino struck out 10 in the complete game. She allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Anna Sanders was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Central. Isabella Reed struck out 11 in six innings, allowing five runs on six hits.

Dundee-Crown 15, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, the Chargers (8-8, 4-2) scored 13 runs in the last three innings in their FVC win against the Whip-Purs (8-6, 2-3).

Jordyn Jeffs was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Alyssa Gale (3 for 5) had two RBIs, Casi Attapit was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, and Brianna Hamblen was 2 for 4 with four RBIs.

McKayla Anderson earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits in a complete game. She struck out 11 and walked two.

Bria Riebel, Melissa Johnson and Lilly Sippel had two hits apiece for Hampshire.

Marian Central 11, Chicago Hope Academy 2: At Chicago, Christine Chmiel was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and earned the win for the Hurricanes (7-8-1, 2-1), striking out 17 in a CCC victory.

Chmiel allowed two runs on five hits in the win. Also for Marian, Claire Ostrowski was 3 for 5 with two steals. Nora Finnegan had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Kaylie Kowalski drove in two runs.

Johnsburg 8, Vernon Hills 6: At Johnsburg, Nicole Jihlavec was 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs scored in the Skyhawks’ nonconference win.

Kayla Riener knocked in two runs, and Kimmy Whitlock had two hits for Johnsburg (7-8). Joree Tibbs picked up the win, giving up six runs (three earned) in seven innings.

Harvard 16, Grayslake North 10: At Harvard, Nayeli Sanchez picked up the win in the circle and had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs in a nonconference win for the Hornets (2-8).

Tallulah Eichholz (2 for 3) had a homer and double with five runs scored and two RBIs. Emma Ribar added two hits and four RBIs.

Boys tennis

Grayslake North 5, McHenry 2: At Grayslake, Nate Neufeld (No. 1) and Mohsin Rizvi (No. 2) won their singles matches in straight sets for the Warriors.