McHenry baseball tops Cary-Grove in extra innings: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 9, Cary-Grove 8 (8 inn.): At McHenry, senior second baseman Carson Weidner lifted the Warriors (10-3, 3-2 FVC) to a Fox Valley Conference win over the Trojans (6-7, 3-3) with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning.

McHenry scored three runs in its half of the inning after C-G scored two in the top half. After the Warriors tied the game on a Trojans’ error, Weidner came through with a two-out single to score Kyle Maness. The inning started with a hit-by-pitch, walk and catcher’s interference.

Jack Stecker finished 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for McHenry. Kaden Wasniewski picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) in three innings with four strikeouts.

Brock Iverson went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for C-G. Keenan Krysh had two runs and an RBI.

Crystal Lake Central 10, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Tommy Korn threw a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts to lead the Tigers (6-5, 3-2) past the Chargers (2-14, 0-7) in FVC play.

Rhett Ozment (2 for 2) had a homer and two RBIs. Sean Kempf and Connor Gibour (2 for 3) had two RBIs apiece.

Dundee-Crown got its lone hit from Jake Gillette.

Huntley 8, Jacobs 5: At Algonquin, AJ Putty was 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs as the Red Raiders (11-1, 5-0) stayed undefeated in the FVC with a win over the Golden Eagles (9-3, 3-2).

Kyle Larson (3 for 4) also hit a home run and drove in two. Dylan Visvadra picked up two hits and two RBIs. Josh Rudnick tossed three innings of relief, giving up a run on four hits.

Gage Martin had a homer and three RBIs for Jacobs.

Hampshire 5, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, Calen Scheider had three hits and an RBI for the Whip-Purs (9-2, 2-2) in the FVC win against the Wolves (7-6, 1-5).

Anthony Karbowski was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Jack Schane started an allowed a pair of unearned runs in four innings. He struck out six and walked two. Eric Jackson pitched the last three innings for the save.

Karson Stiefer was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Prairie Ridge. Jack Dahlem took the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Marengo 13, Woodstock North 7: At Woodstock, Andrew Johnson had three RBIs, and Robert Heuser (3 for 4), David Lopez and Michael Kirchhoff posted two RBIs apiece as the the Indians (9-7, 4-2) beat the Thunder (2-8-1, 2-5) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

Quinn Lechner added two hits and two runs scored, and Cody Stallings scored three times. Kirchhoff had 11 strikeouts in six innings, giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits.

Shane Buening (2 for 4) had a homer and three RBIs for North. Trevor Mark was 3 for 4 with two runs and two doubles, and Ethan Anderson drove in two runs.

Chicago Christian 22, Marian Central 11: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (4-8, 0-3) fell in a high-scoring Chicagoland Christian Conference game against the Knights.

TJ Cutrona was 2 for 3 with four runs, four stolen bases and two RBIs. Braedon Todd (3 for 4) had a double and two RBIs, and Adam Wrzos drove in two.

Softball

Cary-Grove 7, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Trojans (3-5, 3-3) won their second straight FVC game behind a four-RBI performance from Maddie Crick.

Crick went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Becca Weaver added a double and two runs and Aubrey Lonergan had three hits and two runs. Addison Green fired eight strikeouts in a complete game, allowing a run on three hits.

Isabelle Reed allowed two earned runs in seven innings for Central (6-6, 2-2), striking out nine.

Marengo 13, Woodstock North 3 (5 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians (14-1, 4-0) scored 10 runs in the first two innings to run away from the Thunder (6-6, 3-1) in KRC action.

Gabby Christopher (3 for 3) and Kylee Jensen (2 for 3) had three RBIs apiece, and Emily White and Mia Feidt both had two. Jensen and Feidt each it home runs, giving Marengo 39 on the season.

Josza Christiansen fired four strikeouts in two innings of relief for Marengo. Addison Salazar and Krista Herrmann both had a double and one RBI for North.

Sandwich 8, Johnsburg 1: At Sandwich, Abri Bruns had the only hit for the Skyhawks (4-7, 1-4) in their KRC loss to the Indians. Joree Tibbs gave up three earned runs in six innings.

McHenry 15, Grayslake North 1 (4 inn.): At Grayslake, Maddie Gillund, Madison Harvey and Tatum Kornfeind all had home runs for the Warriors (5-2) in a blowout win over the Knights.

Gillund had a grand slam for four RBIs, Harvey had three RBIs and Kornfeind two. Natalie Bender (3 for 3) and Chloe Clark (2 for 2) each had two doubles and two runs. Vanessa Burke allowed only one hit and struck out five.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 19, Libertyville 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers improved to 8-1 with a nonconference win against the Wildcats.

Fiona Lemke and Colleen Dunlea had four goals apiece for Central. Anna Starr and Ella Trudeau each had three.

Girls soccer

Harvard 2, Christian Life 1: At Rockford, the Hornets (2-6-2) defeated the Eagles in their nonconference game.