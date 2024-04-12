Ally Jordan leads Woodstock North softball to walk-off win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday

Softball

Woodstock North 4, Richmond-Burton 3: At Woodstock, Ally Jordan doubled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Thunder a Kishwaukee River Conference win. North (4-4, 1-0) scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Mackenzie Schnulle tied the game 3-3 when she drove in three runs off a double to left field. Jo Jo Vermett threw a complete game for the Thunder, striking out 14 batters and allowing one earned run of two hits.

Jocelyn Hird drove in a run for the Rockets (10-2, 3-1).

Burlington Central 21, Jacobs 5 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, the Rockets collected 23 hits to pick up a huge FVC win. Anna Sanders drove in four runs off three hits while Mei Shirokawa brought in three runs off four hits for Central (6-4, 3-1).

Jianna Tanada drove in a run for the Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-4).

Cary-Grove 8, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Addison DeSomer hit a three-run home run to help the Trojans take their FVC matchup. Maddie Crick, Grace Kaiser and Addison Green each brought in a run for the Trojans (2-4, 2-2).

Chloe Van Horn and Alexa Schuring each hit a home run for the Whips (6-4, 2-2).

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 3: At McHenry, Giada Motto hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead the Tigers to a FVC win. Liv Shaw drove in another run and Oli Victorine threw a complete game for Central (6-3, 4-2), striking out nine batters.

Lyla Oeffling, Jadyn Polerecky and Madison Harvey each brought home a run for the Warriors (4-2, 3-1).

Huntley 18, Crystal Lake South 0 (4 inn.): At Huntley, Lyla Ginczycki hit a home run and drove in six runs on three hits to lead Red Raiders past the Gators. Alyssa Bonner also hit a home run while Makayla Rasmussen started and threw three no-hit innings, striking out seven batters for Huntley (9-4, 3-1), while Bonner finished it off, walking one batter in one inning of work.

Johnsburg 16, Plano 0 (4 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks collected 16 runs off eight hits to pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win and their first win of the season. Ella Smith drove in three runs for Johnsburg (1-3, 1-1) while Abri Bruns and Mady Stark each drove in two.

Sandwich 12, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Sandwich, the Blue Streaks couldn’t pick up a win on the road.

Baseball

Hampshire 15, Woodstock North 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, Wilson Wemhoff drove in five runs to lead the Whip-Purs to a commanding nonconference win. Ari Fivelson and Dominic Borecky each added two RBIs for Hampshire (8-2).

Whips starter Nathan Wians earned the win after striking out seven batters and not allowing an earned run on three hits.

Aiden Sofie had two hits for the Thunder (2-7).

McHenry 5, Mundelein 1: At Mundelein, the Warriors used timely hitting and strong pitching to win their nonconference matchup. Payton Sensabaugh had three hits and drove in two runs for McHenry (9-3).

McHenry starter Aiden Wasik picked up the win after throwing five shutout innings and striking out four batters.

St. Edward 8, Woodstock 5: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks couldn’t come back to earn a nonconference win. Sam Chapman, Sonny Marsalla and Logan Wisner each brought home a run for Woodstock (4-9).

Johnsburg 23, Round Lake 4 (4 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks had an offensive explosion to win their first game of the season. Nine different players drove in runs for Johnsburg (1-12), led by Jack Nelson and Ashton Stern, who each finished with three RBIs.

Johnsburg starter Peyton Mesce earned the win after throwing four innings, striking out four batters.

Marian Central 12, Chicago Christian 2: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes couldn’t hang on in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Adam Wrzos and Owen Neuzil each had a hit for Marian (4-7, 0-3).

Cary-Grove 3, Burlington Central 1 (9 inn.): At Cary, the Trojans scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the battle of two great pitching performances. Cooper Motz broke a 1-1 tie with a single to left field before Peyton Seaburg bunted into a fielder’s choice to make it 3-1 CG (6-6, 3-2).

Trojans starter Ethan Dorchies struck out 16 batters over seven innings, allowing no earned runs off two hits.

Rockets starter Michael Person struck out 13 batters and didn’t allow an earned run off five hits for Central (7-4, 3-2).

Jacobs 5, Prairie Ridge 3: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles held on to an early 3-0 lead to take their FVC matchup. Aiden Stumpf earned the win for Jacobs (9-2, 3-1) after throwing five innings and allowing two earned runs off three hits.

Luke Gormsen drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles off one hit.

Maddon McKim hit a solo home run for the Wolves (7-5, 1-4).

Girls soccer

Woodstock 4, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Steaks (5-4-1, 3-1) won a commanding game against the Indians.

Hampshire 4, Jacobs 2: At Hampshire, the Whips (5-2, 2-0) held on to pick up a FVC win over the Golden Eagles (5-3, 0-2).

Prairie Ridge 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Ava Gertz and Maria Falkowska each scored to help the Wolves (2-3-1, 2-0) stay undefeated in FVC play. Winter Gallivan made seven saves in net.

Freshman Gracey LePage scored for the Gators (4-3, 0-2).

Crystal Lake Central 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Brooklyn Carlson scored twice and Olivia Anderson scored the game-winner to lead the Tigers (6-1-1, 2-0) to a FVC win.

Timothy Christian 4, Marian Central 2: At Elmhurst, Adriana Wrzos scored but the Hurricanes (3-2-1, 1-1) couldn’t pick up a CCC win.

Burlington Central 9, Woodstock North 0: At Burlington, the Rockets (3-5) dominated in their nonconference win.

Huntley 5, McHenry 1: At Huntley, Brooke Grabs, Maddie Rumachik, Gabi Farraj, Maddie Cummings and Peyton Kohn each scored to help the Red Raiders (5-2-2, 1-1) pick up their first FVC win of the year.

Boys lacrosse

Huntley 19, McHenry 4: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-0) stayed undefeated in FVC play.

Hampshire 16, Jacobs 3: At Hampshire, the Whips (5-1, 3-0) earned another strong FVC win.

Prairie Ridge 9, Crystal Lake South 4: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (4-2, 2-0) held on to win at home.

Crystal Lake Central 12, Cary-Grove 10: At Cary, the Tigers (4-2, 1-2) held on to win their first FVC game of the year.

Burlington Central 15, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, the Rockets (4-0, 1-0) stayed undefeated on the season.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 13, Glenbrook South 2 : At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr scored six goals while Fiona Lemke added four and Colleen Dunlea had two to lead Central (7-1) to a commanding nonconference win.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 6, Huntley 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 in the FVC after an impressive win over the Red Raiders. Jack Soto and Ronnav Deshmukh won their singles matches for Jacobs, while August Nelson/Soham Kalra, Austin Dinh/Ryan Fulton, Liam Hulewicz/Sam Penna and Nicholas Haasser/Zachary Hallenbeck won their doubles matches.