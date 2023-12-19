McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 10 - 16, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Joshua B. Kurtz, 49, of the 28900 block of South Avenue, Spring Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of resisting a police officer resulting in injury, criminal damage to government property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph L. Dean, 20, of the 2200 block of North Arapahoe Trail, Round Lake Heights; possession and possession with intent to deliver 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin, three counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.

Aaron A. Wahl, 36, of the 4800 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Austin M. Wetzel-Connor, 30, of the 5400 block of Euclid Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

David W. Schultz, 45, of the 8400 block of Alden Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brooke R. Rice, 46, of the 7400 block of Villa Vista, Spring Grove; three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with previous DUI violation while a child was in the vehicle.

Kevin K. Alhassan, 30, of the 100 block of West Shawnee Lane, Harvard; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, five counts of disobeying a stop sign and failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.

Dustin S. Wise, 37, of the 800 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo; violating an order of protection with previous conviction.

Nicholas A. Baenen, 34, of the zero to 100 block of Hampton Street, Cary; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Sarah M. Jacobazzi, 35, of the 700 block of Dover Court, Crystal Lake; manufacturing 50 to 200 grams of Psilocin and possession of Psilocin.

Robert C. Braun, 35, of the 700 block of Dover Court, Crystal Lake; manufacturing 50 to 200 grams of Psilocin and possession of Psilocin.

Jaylen T. Davis, 18, of the 1400 block of North Avenue, Waukegan; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, eight counts of burglary, three counts of theft of property worth less than $500 and two counts of possession of another’s credit card.

Adam L. Chandler, 47, of the 1400 block of Butternut Drive, Crystal Lake; robbery, two counts of aggravated battery to a private security officer, two counts of aggravated battery in a public place and retail theft of property worth less than $300.

Jennifer R. Fox, 28, of the 200 block of Hickory Lane, Antioch; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Tamika M. Ellis, 43, of the 7800 block of Poe Street, Detroit, Michigan; burglary and retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Jennifer M. Rickert, 41, of the 32400 block of North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations and driving with expired registration.

Megan C. Gartzke, 23, of the 300 block of North La Fox Street, South Elgin; aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 and aggravated battery.