Man charged with delivering mushrooms, cocaine in McHenry County

A Round Lake Heights man faces potentially decades in prison after he was charged Monday in McHenry County with delivering hallucinogenic mushrooms and cocaine, court records show.

Joseph L. Dean, 20, of the 2200 block of North Arapahoe Trail, was accused of possessing and delivering 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin, a type of hallucinogenic mushroom, on June 16, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint alleges that four days later, on June 20, and again on July 6 and Aug. 2, Dean possessed and delivered 1 to 15 grams of cocaine in McHenry County.

Then, on Aug. 16, Dean was accused of possessing and delivering 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.

Delivering that amount of cocaine is a Class X felony, the most serious filed against Dean in this case.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Dean could be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison. The charge is not probational.

The case was investigated by the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force that investigates drug trafficking and distribution, gang activity, and weapon offenses in Lake County.

Dean was also charged Aug. 18 in Lake County with possessing with the intent to deliver 15.5 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony, as well as possession of the cocaine and possession and possession with the intent to deliver 110 grams of marijuana, according to Lake County court records.

Dean was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail on Aug. 18 where he remains on a $500,000 bond, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said in an email.

A $100,000 arrest warrant was also issued Monday in McHenry County, court records show.