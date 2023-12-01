McHenry County felony report for week of Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Nov. 19 through 25, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.

Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cary

Michelle L. Ludwig, 48, of the 6300 block of Hillcrest Road, Cary, was charged Saturday, Nov. 25, with aggravated driving under the combined influence with two prior violations and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Crystal Lake

Marques Perkins-Brown, 41, of the 1000 block of West 109th Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with deceptive practices.

Otha L. Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of North Grainger Lane, Cortland, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Fox River Grove

Stephen M. Dibenedetto, 28, of the 7200 block of West Leeland Avenue, Harwood Heights, was charged Saturday, Nov. 25, with possession of any amount of cocaine, possession of one Xanax pill, and possession of Adderall.

Harvard

Inosensio Bautista, 18, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a street gang member, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Austin A. Gehrke, 31, of the 4200 block of Parkway Avenue, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Nov. 23, with two counts of threatening a police officer.

Lake in the Hills

Sasha A. Fletcher-Borg, 21, of the 1000 block of West Florence Street, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Nov. 19, with aggravated battery to a police officer, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, resisting a police officer, possession of any amount of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.

Lakemoor

Shyanne M. Alsakir, 26, of the 300 block of Fargo Road, Horseheads, New York, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with theft of property worth more than $500.

Marengo

Jacob A. Mains, 24, of the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, Belvidere, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm as a felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Jennifer M. Luttrell, 36, of the 500 block of Kennedy Drive, Marengo, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 22, with obstructing justice and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

McHenry

Cynthia J. Meyers, 37, of the 300 block of South Fourth Street, Aurora, was charged Sunday, Nov. 19, with burglary, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000 and resisting a police officer.

Wallace C. McIntyre Jr., 38, of the 15800 block of Hoyne Avenue, Harvey, was charged Monday, Nov. 20, with possession of one pill of MDMA.

McHenry County Conservation District

Francisco Ramirez-Hermenegildo, 34, of the 1200 block of North Division Street, Harvard, was charged Monday, Nov. 20, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving while license revoked, transportation of open alcohol and disobeying a traffic control signal.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake, was charged Sunday, Nov. 19, with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked for multiple prior violations, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended, improper lane use and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Raymon L. Brown, 32, of the 400 block of West Palatine Road, Palatine, was charged Tuesday. Nov. 21, with possession of 0.6 grams of crack cocaine and possession of 1 gram of heroine.

Danyelle S. Sandre, 52, of the 35600 block of David Court, Ingleside, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 21, with possession of 0.6 grams of crack cocaine.