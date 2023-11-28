Harvard teen charged in September shooting outside gas station is named

A Harvard man who was a juvenile in September when initially charged in connection with a shooting outside a gas station has been identified.

Inosensio Bautista, 18, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, is charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, in the exchange of gunfire, which left an 18-year-old man with a wound to his lower leg.

Other charges Bautista faces in the case include possession of a firearm in a vehicle by a gang member, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon from a vehicle, according to McHenry County court documents.

The Harvard Police Department responded at 10:22 p.m. Sept. 10 to the 1300 block of North Division Street for a report of gunshots, according to a news release. While en route, officers learned that an 18-year-old was being treated for a gunshot wound at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Harvard.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 18-year-old and Bautista were at the Harvard Shell station, 1300 N. Division Street, in a vehicle when they were approached by two or three people on bicycles.

“Words were exchanged, which led to the two groups exchanging gunfire before everyone fled the scene,” Harvard police said in the release.

Bautista was arrested about 10:30 a.m. the next day and charged, according to the release.

He was subsequently transported to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

It’s unclear when or if Bautista was released from juvenile detention, but he was rearrested on a warrant last week, and on Friday it was ordered that he be detained pretrial under provisions of the SAFE-T Act, according to McHenry County court records.

Judge Jeff Altman wrote in a order that prosecutors proved that Bautista “poses a real and present threat to the safety of specific people and the community.”

“There are no conditions or combination of conditions that could mitigate that threat,” the judge wrote.

On Monday, Bautista appeared with an assistant public defender in court, where Judge James Cowlin ordered that Bautista continue to be detained in the county jail.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15.