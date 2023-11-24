2 people charged in drive-by shooting in Marengo; kids in the car when gun shot at house, police say

Jacob Mains was arrested Wednesday for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon and endangering the life or health of a child. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to what Marengo police said was a drive-by shooting that occurred last month while two children were in the vehicle involved, authorities said in a Friday news release.

Jacob A. Mains, 24, of the 600 block of McKinley Avenue in Belvidere, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, while Jennifer M. Luttrell, 36, of the 500 block of Kennedy Drive, Marengo, was charged with obstructing justice and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child, according to police and McHenry County court records.

The events leading to the recent arrests occurred on Oct. 26, Marengo police said, when they responded at just before 9 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun at the 500 block of Kennedy Drive.

Marengo officers and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office found “multiple bullet holes in the exterior of the residence and were unable to make contact with anyone there,” the police news release said.

A “short time later,” Belvidere police made contact with a person with non-life-threatening injuries they determined might have occurred at the Marengo home.

According to the news release, Marengo police believe a male had pistol-whipped a female at the Marengo residence, left and then drove back and fired “multiple rounds at the residence and fled the scene.”

There were two children in the car at the time, ages 3 and 13, according to court documents.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify Mains and Luttrell and arrested them Wednesday morning and afternoon, respectively, police said.

Mains was denied a pretrial release for posing a “real and present threat to the safety of any person(s) or the community,” court records said. He currently is being held at the McHenry County jail.

Mains is set for a preliminary hearing on Monday, according to court documents.

Luttrell was arrested and released from Marengo police that day, authorities said, and is due in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the child endangerment charges against her stem from allegations that the two children were in the car at the time shooting, and that Luttrell allegedly had “drugs, including white powder” in her residence and that she “allowed a female ... at her residence who [was] under the influence of ‘something’ and [was] nodding off and sleepy” to care for the older child.

The case is still under investigation, and Marengo police ask anyone who has any information that could be relevant to the case to contact them at 815-568-7231.