Wonder Lake man accused of 7th DUI after car crash is denied pretrial release

A Wonder Lake man who authorities say was involved in a single-vehicle crash while his alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit has been ordered to be detained while awaiting trial in McHenry County court.

Raymond Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, who was also accused of driving on a revoked driver’s license with three pending cases, is charged with two Class X felony counts of driving under the influence. Authorities said in court records that Schordie has six previous DUI convictions.

If convicted on the Class X felony, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

After a pretrial detention hearing was held last week under the new SAFE-T Act, Judge Jennifer Johnson found that Schordie poses a real and present threat to the community as well as to any person or persons.

Authorities allege that at about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 19, Schordie was driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent that was involved in a single-vehicle accident while his blood-alcohol content was .171.

At the time of this accident, Schordie had been “convicted numerous times of DUI and has served time in the DOC related to those convictions,” the judge wrote in a court order. He also was “on pretrial release in three pending cases,” she wrote.

“No condition or combo of conditions could adequately protect the community in light of this history of operating motor vehicles while intoxicated,” the judge wrote.

According to McHenry County court records filed in his newest case, Schordie entered into guilty pleas for two DUI offenses in Cook County court on Dec. 23, 1983, while on Sept. 5, 2018, he pleaded guilty to three DUI offenses in McHenry County, and on May 20, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one DUI offense in Lake County.

Schordie is set for preliminary hearing Dec. 15.