McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 24, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Melissa J. McBride, 43, of the 400 block of South McHenry Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of amphetamine and possession of clonazepam.

Cristian J. Romero, 25, of the 1900 block of North North Avenue, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Dylan S. McLean, 23, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Wauconda; possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of alprazolam, possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of MDMA, two counts of possession of ammunition as a felon, possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Kristen B. Hartwig, 42, of the 200 block of Hillside Drive, Island Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua L. Judd, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or more of psilocybin, possession and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, and possession of less than 15 grams of lysergic acid diethylamide.

Richard F. Cosson, 54, of the 8300 block of Condor Circle, Lakewood; failing to report as a violent offender against youth.

Paul J. Epifanio, 38, of the 500 block of North Harrison Street, Algonquin; failing to report a crash involving injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

Carlos R. Clark, 20, of the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300, two counts of retail theft, obstructing justice and criminal damage to property of less than $500.

Pedro Bustamante Jr., 31, of the zero to 100 block of Sierra Court, Lake in the Hills; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs with a suspended license, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs combined with a suspended license, driving with a suspended license, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and possession of open alcohol by the driver.

Sky B. Christiansen, 28, of the 3400 block of West Brenton Drive, McHenry; criminal damage to government property of less than $500 and criminal damage to property of less than $500.

Tom Miller, 35, of the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road, Mount Prospect; aggravated home repair fraud of a person older than 60 and home repair fraud.

Anthony Miller, 35, of the 1900 block of West Hatherleigh Court, Mount Prospect; aggravated home repair fraud of a person older than 60 and home repair fraud.

Kristen J. Delboccio, 39, of the 26600 block of North Anderson Road, Wauconda; computer fraud, theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with a previous conviction.

Noah R. Lewis, 21, of the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Harvard; aggravated use of a firearm, resisting a police officer resulting in injury and resisting a police officer.

Jose A. Salazar, 22, of the 3800 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry; contributing to the criminal delinquency of a juvenile and retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Tiffany Castro, 21, of the 3800 block of Waukegan Road, McHenry; contributing to the criminal delinquency of a juvenile and retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Joseph T. Porter, 25, of the 7100 block of South Winchester Avenue, Chicago; three counts of forgery, theft and retail theft of property worth less than $300.

Victor Guevara-Morales, 32, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Tyler Diehl, 26, of the 1100 block of Benton Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction and retail theft of property worth less than $300.

David B. Smith, 46, of the 2500 block of Orchard Beach Road, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and unlawful use of weapons.

Leslie A. Peto, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin, possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.

Richard A. Koranda, 61, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.