Uptown Grill hosting “Spaghetti Supper” to benefit Lighted Way

Uptown Grill is hosting their 27th Annual Spaghetti Supper to support the Lighted Way Children’s Development Center in La Salle. (Zach Shaw for Shaw Local News Ne)

Uptown Grill is hosting their 27th Annual Spaghetti Supper to support the Lighted Way Children’s Development Center in La Salle.

The dinner is set for 3:30-7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Uptown Grill, located at 601 First Street.

A spaghetti meal costs $15.

$5 cash raffle tickets and $1 raffle basket tickets will also be available for purchase.

Raffle tickets will be drawn at 6:45 p.m.

Patrons can dine in, take their meal through the drive-thru or carry out.

For more information, call 815-224-1345 or email jkreiser@lway1.org.