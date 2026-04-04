Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Uptown Grill hosting “Spaghetti Supper” to benefit Lighted Way

27th annual dinner helping La Salle children’s developmental center

Volunteers help distribute dinners to cars during the Lighted Way Spaghetti Supper on Monday, April 22, 2024 at Uptown Bar and Grill in La Salle.

Uptown Grill is hosting their 27th Annual Spaghetti Supper to support the Lighted Way Children’s Development Center in La Salle. (Zach Shaw for Shaw Local News Ne)

By Mathias Woerner

Uptown Grill is hosting their 27th Annual Spaghetti Supper to support the Lighted Way Children’s Development Center in La Salle.

The dinner is set for 3:30-7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Uptown Grill, located at 601 First Street.

A spaghetti meal costs $15.

$5 cash raffle tickets and $1 raffle basket tickets will also be available for purchase.

Raffle tickets will be drawn at 6:45 p.m.

Patrons can dine in, take their meal through the drive-thru or carry out.

For more information, call 815-224-1345 or email jkreiser@lway1.org.

La Salle CountyNewsTribune