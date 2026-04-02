Honor a loved one with sign on Montgomery bridge

With a donation, Montgomery residents can have a name, business, or personalized message printed on a 4-inch x 22-inch sign that will be placed on the Mill Street Bridge. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

Residents can support the village of Montgomery Beautification Committee and honor a loved one, family member, or business this summer on the Mill Street Bridge.

With your donation, you can have a name, business, or personalized message printed on a 4-inch x 22-inch sign and displayed along the bridge, adorned with traditional floral planters.

Applications are due May 1.

New signs are $45 and those who want to renew a sign the cost is $35 - no changes or edits to the sign allowed, the village said.

Signs may contain names or short messages only. Addresses, phone numbers, or political ads are strictly prohibited, the village said.

For questions about the program, contact the Public Works Department at 331-212-9044 or email rmason@montgomeryil.org.