Online training course available to become an Illinois Master Gardener starting June 30

For 50 years, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners have measured success by gardens planted, insects identified, produce harvested and the millions of hours volunteers have logged by helping others learn to grow.

Take your love of gardening to the next level in 2026 by joining an online training course. Whether you’re interested in the Master Gardener certification process and continuing to volunteer in your community, or you’re simply interested in bettering your own gardening knowledge, Illinois Master Gardener Training is for you.

Online training is again being offered starting June 30. The self-guided course is for Illinois residents and can be taken from the comfort of home on a desktop, laptop or tablet.

The training includes videos, a manual, reading materials and quizzes. The course can be completed in 14 weeks with about four hours of weekly work. A strong internet connection is highly recommended.

This course aims to expose participants to in-depth horticulture content through 13 modules, including soils and fertilizers, plant diseases, entomology, pest management, organic gardening and more. For more information, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/mg/become-master-gardener.

The course costs $300, and registration is open until May 18, 2026. For more information on registering, contact your local Extension office: Boone County at 815-544-3710; DeKalb County at 815-758-8194; or Ogle County at 815-732-2191.

After completing training, participants can put their newfound gardening knowledge to use by applying to become an Illinois Extension Master Gardener Volunteer. To become a Master Gardener, you must fill out and submit an application by contacting your local county Extension office. After the local coordinator reviews the application, applicants will be asked for an interview. Acceptance of trainees will be based on an established need for local Master Gardener volunteer activities. Please note that counties have different application periods, and applying does not guarantee acceptance, as some units receive more applications than spaces available for training.

Master Gardener volunteers participate in education programs in their communities. Those opportunities may include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact your local Extension office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting participant needs.