B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee home to Ikebana Society Floral Art Show

B. Harley Bradley House at night (copy) (Courtesy of Wright in Kankakee)

The Ikebana Society Floral Art Show will run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison St., in Kankakee on Saturday, April 25.

According to a Wednesday news release, Frank Lloyd Wright was influenced by Japanese art and culture, making his first encounter with Japanese design styles at the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair.

Wright made seven trips to Japan, each of which would influence his future projects including the B. Harley Bradley House.

The Prairie Chapter of the Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Floral Art will be on hand to explain the philosophy and work of Ikebana, and share membership and learning opportunities.

There will be numerous floral arrangements displayed throughout the house.

Wright in Kankakee volunteers will be station throughout the home’s first floor, ready to guide those attending and answer any questions. The gift shop also will be open.