Crystal Lake man accused of dealing THC gummies laced with psilocybin

A 41-year-old Crystal Lake man faces potentially decades in prison after police alleged he was selling THC edibles without telling the buyers they also contained psilocybin, a type of psychedelic mushroom, McHenry County court records show.

Joshua L. Judd, 41, of the 200 block of Dole Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 8, with possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of psilocybin, a Class X felony, as well as other charges, according to the criminal complaint.

A Class X felony can carry six to 30 years in prison. It is not probational.

Judd also was charged with possession of the psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, and possession of any amount of LSD and cocaine, according to the complaint.

The charges followed a search of Judd’s home on Sept. 8, by the Crystal Lake Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.

Police had been told Judd had “sold THC edibles to others without telling them the gummies also contained psilocybin,” prosecutors said in the motion.

During the search, prosecutors allege, officers also found material used to manufacture the gummies, more than 1,000 grams of gummies containing both THC and psilocybin, packaging items and a scale.

McHenry County Judge Christopher Harmon granted prosecutors’ request that Judd prove the source of any bail funds to ensure they don’t come from illegal sources.

Judd, who is being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s Office, remained in the McHenry County Jail as of Thursday in lieu of $150,000. He would need to post 10%, or $15,000, in order to be released.