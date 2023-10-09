McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 17, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Kimberly L. Temple, 35, of the 1100 block of Golf Lane, Wheaton; forgery.

Martha Cruz-Hernandez, 26, of the 400 block of Porter Avenue, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a child under 13, two counts of domestic battery and three counts of endangering the life or health of a child.

Fred Tenayuca, 57, of the 300 block of Hiawatha Drive, Algonquin; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, disobeying a traffic control signal, operating an uninsured vehicle and leaving a vehicle standing on a roadway.

Daniel M. Miller, 29, of the 400 block of West Virginia Street, Crystal Lake; failing to register as a violent offender.

Tina M. Hager, 54, of the 7700 block of Hickory Road, Wonder Lake; theft of property worth more than $500 and theft with previous conviction.

Amanda T. Watson, 42, of the 1300 block of Teakwood Lane, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

Mark W. Glosson, 46, of the N1500 block of Overlook Drive, Genoa City, Wisconsin; two counts of failing to report a crash to police involving injury, eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery with previous conviction, two counts of domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child and reckless driving.

Aaron G. Velazquez, 64, of the 19400 block of Harmony Road, Marengo; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked and resisting a police officer.

David D. Cardenas, 24, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended or revoked, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating an uninsured vehicle and speeding.

Jeffrey C. Robertson, 38, of the 500 block of Lake Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Romeo V. Sampang, 50, of the 500 block of Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village; financial exploitation of a person over 60 years old, financial exploitation of a disabled person, aggravated identity theft of a person over 60 years old and possession of another’s debit card.

Gregorio Esquivel, 37, of the 200 block of Admiral Drive, Harvard; possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, driving without a valid license, improper lane use and obstructed windshield.

Alexandra E. Forbes, 34, of the 400 block of West Jackson Street, Woodstock; possession of 15 to 100 grams of heroin.

Thomas K. Barr, 53, of the 1300 block of 18th Street, Zion; failing to register as a sex offender and and presence of a child sex offender in a public park.

Timothy R. Winograd, 35, of the 1200 block of Croyden Street, Spring Grove; two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.