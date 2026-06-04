Attempted murder charges filed against Plainfield high school student accused of school shooting plot

Charges have been filed against a teen accused of plotting a shooting at a Plainfield School District 202 school, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the teen was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted making of a terrorist threat, unlawful possession of handgun and other weapon-related offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The teen was a freshman at Plainfield Central High School and he last attended school in December, according to Plainfield School District 202.

About 12:50 p.m. on May 22, deputies were sent to the 2400 block of Hel Mar Lane in Plainfield Township for a “male suicidal subject,” police said.

A family member had “pinned down” the teen and dialed 911 after learning the teen was “armed with a firearm,” police said.

“It was later learned that the juvenile was on his way to conduct a school shooting at nearby Grand Prairie Elementary School, when the family member intervened,” police said.

Deputies recovered a Glock handgun as well as a backpack containing multiple loaded magazines, knives, accelerant, gloves and other items, police said.

The teen was taken into police custody at a hospital and evaluated by medical professionals after “making suicidal and homicidal statements” to emergency medical personnel, police said.