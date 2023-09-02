McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 20, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 20 through 26. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Kaitlin A. Giltner, 22, of the zero to 100 block of Center Street, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 22, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer, obstructing an officer, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Eric E. Galvez, 18, of the 500 block of Shadow Drive, Harvard, was charged Thursday, Aug. 24, with criminal damage to government property and criminal defacement of property of less than $500.
Bella Ramirez, 22, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Manuel I. Ramirez, 26, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group
Joseph L. Dean, 20, of the 2200 block of North Arapahoe Trail, Round Lake Heights, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with delivery of 50 to 200 grams of psilocybin, possession of less than 200 grams of psilocybin, three counts of delivery and possession of 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
Hector A. Rodriguez, 41, of the 6400 block of South Rockwell Street, Chicago, was charged Thursday, Aug. 24, with theft by deception of property worth more than $300.
Anthony Jacquez, 33, of the 900 block of Aster Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, Aug. 25, with 10 counts of child pornography involving child younger than 13.
Anna E. Zur, 42, of the 2500 block of Willow Street, Franklin Park, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with attempted identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000, forgery, and theft of property worth $500 to $10,000.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Derwin Vazquez, 50, of the 3200 block of South Waterview Avenue, McHenry, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregorio Pena, 39, of the 5900 block of Island Road, Harvard, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with aggravated battery in a public place, domestic battery with a previous conviction and domestic battery.
Kameryn M. Emmanuel, 33, of the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver less than 1 gram of cocaine, two counts of possession of stolen license plate, possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of two clonazepam pills, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly S. Todd, 37, of the 14600 block of Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of four acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills, and possession of one amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pill.
Mark M. Munson, 35, of the 300 block of Bangs Street, Wauconda, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm as a narcotics addict.
Laura C. Zamora, 28, of the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, Aug. 25, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Megan L. Wingstrom, 33, of the 2100 block of Graue Mill Court, McHenry, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with attempting to obtain amphetamine and dextroamphetamine through fraud.
David J. Braboy, 27, of the 100 block of Harold Street, Providence, Rhode Island, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with theft of $10,000 to $100,000.
Stanshon J. Bryant, 29, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Aug. 21, with failing to register as a sex offender as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and living within 500 feet of a school as a sex offender.
William J. E. Myers, 50, of the 200 block of Brainard Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 23, with failing to report a change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and living within 500 feet of a day care as a child sex offender.