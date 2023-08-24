Intercepted check from McHenry company leads to theft charge against Rhode Island man

A Rhode Island man was charged this week with stealing $35,200 from a McHenry company, according to McHenry County court records and the McHenry Police Department.

A $40,000 arrest warrant was issued for David J. Braboy, 27, of Providence, Rhode Island, court records show.

The theft is alleged to have occurred in October 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

A check that was “mailed out by a company was intercepted somehow at some point and never made it to its destination,” McHenry Public Affairs Officer Mike Spohn said in an email. The payee on the check was altered.

Financial crimes can take a long time to investigate and usually require multiple subpoenas or search warrants to be issued to financial institutions, Spohn said in explaining why the charges have come nearly two years after the theft occurred.

Braboy is not in custody and no attorney is listed for him in the McHenry County court system.