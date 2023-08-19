McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 6-12, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 6 through 12. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
David D. Phipps, 26, of the 17100 block of Whittier Avenue, Hazel Crest, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
TJ Young, 26, of the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street, Chicago, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 8, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Carlos R. Clark, 19, of the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 9, with retail theft of property worth more than $300, obstructing identification, and criminal damage to property valued less than $500.
Victor A. Diaz, 21, of the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Aug. 10, burglary to a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of theft of property worth more than $500, and criminal damage to property.
Diaz was charged in a separate case with burglary to a vehicle and criminal damage to property.
Diaz was also charged in a separate case with burglary to a vehicle and criminal damage to property.
Jeffrey C. Wess, 37, of the 7700 block of South Avalon Avenue, Chicago, was charged Friday, Aug. 11, with identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000.
Teresa K. Allen, 52, of the 3600 block of Wildwood Lane Southeast, Rochester, Minnesota, was charged Friday, Aug. 11, with identity theft involving $2,000 to $10,000, and possession and display of a fraudulent or altered driver’s license.
Dylan S. McLean, 23, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Wauconda, was charged Saturday, Aug. 12, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 11 alprazolam pills, possession with intent to deliver less than 10 grams of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, two counts of possession of ammunition as a felon, possession of less than 15 grams each of cocaine and MDMA and possession of 15 to 100 grams of marijuana.
Harvard
Tony A. Mills, 52, of the 1000 block of Hayes Street, Harvard, was charged Friday, Aug. 11, with two counts of possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card.
Illinois Department of Conservation
Gregorio Esquivel, 37, of the 200 block of Admiral Drive, Harvard, was charged Monday, Aug. 7, with possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine, driving without a license, improper lane use and defective windshield.
Steven M. Manson, 33, of the 42600 block of North Park Avenue, Antioch, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 8, with failure to report a crash with injuries to police, driving while license revoked, failure to yield while turning left, failure to give aid or information, and failure to report a crash to police.
Sky B. Christiansen, 28, of the 3400 block of West Brenton Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Aug. 10, with criminal damage to government property and and criminal damage to property valued less than $500.
Marlon A. Rhodes, 44, of the 1200 block of Blackburn Street, Gurnee, was charged Thursday, Aug. 10, with delivery and possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, delivery of 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, and possession of less than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Uriel Florez-Martinez, 29, of the 500 block of Blackhawk Drive, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, Aug. 11, with aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Noah R. Lewis, 21, of the 1300 block of Seventh Street, Harvard, was charged Sunday, Aug. 6, with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a police officer.