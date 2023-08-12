McHenry County judge issues $200,000 warrant for man accused of possessing cocaine and fentanyl

A McHenry County judge issued a $200,000 warrant Thursday for a man accused of possessing cocaine and fentanyl, according to a criminal complaint filed in the courthouse.

Marlon A. Rhodes, 44, of the 1200 block of Blackburn Street in Gurnee, was charged with possessing between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, and between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl, each a Class X felony, as well as possessing a controlled substance, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted of the Class X felonies, he could face up to 30 or 60 years in prison.

As of Friday afternoon, Rhodes, who did not have an attorney listed on the courthouse website, did not appear to be in custody at the McHenry County jail.