Three-wheeled rides available through Cycling Without Age

For someone who doesn’t get on a bicycle too often, it’s still fun to jump on two wheels and go for a ride when I get the chance.

Here’s an opportunity for McHenry County adults to go for a spin on three wheels.

Cycling Without Age McHenry County offers free recreational rides for people age 55 and older. The rides are conducted on three-wheeled cycles called trishaws and are piloted by trained volunteers. The rides are available during some events in May.

Each trishaw ride can accommodate up to two people (one passenger must be at least age 55). Family and friends are encouraged to bring their bikes to ride along.

“We have lots of fun and allow older adults the right to feel the wind in their hair,” said Greg Glover, president of CWAMC.

Dennis Anderson

CWAMC is a 100% volunteer nonprofit that’s been providing rides in McHenry County for three years. CWAMC’s mission is to “reduce loneliness and social isolation of older adults in McHenry County.”

Here are two upcoming opportunities for rides:

• Garden Party, Saturday, May 6: Rides start and end in front of Benedict’s La Strata on Williams Street and go through downtown Crystal Lake. Time slots are every half hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Dole Mansion, Sundays, May 7 and May 21: Rides start and end at the corner of Country Club and Ringling roads, and go through the neighborhood near the lake. Time slots are hourly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Dole rides continue throughout summer.

The Garden Party and the Dole Mansion rides are free but require reservations through the Crystal Lake Park District. To schedule a ride, go to https://shorturl.at/LRY35.

"King of Hearts" by Kenneth Linde of Johnsburg.

Author Kenneth Linde of Johnsburg has turned decades of family genealogical research into a seven-book series of historical fiction. The latest book under the Waldwick moniker is “King of Hearts.”

Linde said in a release that “King of Hearts” traces the actual lineage of his Terrill family ancestors from 65 BCE through 60 generations as the family interacts with historical figures such as Julius Caesar, Charlemagne, William the Conqueror, Richard the Lionheart, Robert the Bruce, King Edward III and Henry VIII.

He said “King of Hearts” is a story of trust, friendship and compassion woven within the actual lives his ancestors.

Author Kenneth Linde of Johnsburg. Provided by Kenneth Linde (Photo Provided by Kenneth Linde)

Linde said “King of Hearts” was his most challenging in the series.

“I needed to create a story that is more than just names and dates. To accomplish this, I developed a contemporary storyline of two elderly widows who became lasting friends who examine love, life, religion and mortality as they travel through their time together.”

Linde said he has shared his works with more than 1,000 readers.

“Breaking into the publishing business can be quite daunting as you must serve as author, editor, cover designer and publisher,” Linde said. “To have individuals, groups and organizations accept me is quite an honor and to have them come back for more is a profoundly rewarding experience.”

Linde’s books are available via email at KJL1946@aol.com.

• Dennis Anderson, vice president of news & content development for Shaw Media, lives in Crystal Lake. He’s looking to share news about you and your neighbors and special events and happenings. Share your Community Exchange news with him at danderson@shawmedia.com.