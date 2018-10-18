Author Spotlight: Johnsburg’s Kenneth Linde

"Waldwick," written by Kenneth Linde of Johnsburg, was released Oct. 15 and is available through Little Creek Press, Amazon and Kindle. (Image provided)

Name: Kenneth Linde

Hometown: Johnsburg

Latest Book: "Waldwick​"

Publisher: Little Creek Press

Release Date: Oct. 15, 2018

Available: Little Creek Press, Amazon, Kindle

What's your new book about? "Waldwick" is historical fiction set in southwestern Wisconsin from 1826 to 1871 that deals with the consequences of oppression as it follows the three faces of power – the power to design or manipulate rules, the power to win the game through force or unfair competition, and the power to rewrite history to one's benefit.

I’ve woven in oppression, repression, dominance and subservience, all in the name of commerce, protected and sanctified by a government that promised, in its very foundation, to be the land of the free.

Set first in Cornwall, England, then Virginia, and finally southwestern Wisconsin from 1826 to 1871, “Waldwick” follows the Terrill family as they experience oppression, depression, resurrection and, finally, retribution, where the goal was, is and always will be freedom and equity for all.

Where did the idea come from? In 2010, I woke up with 70 blood clots in me and was given less than a 5 percent chance of living three hours. Due to some dramatic measures that included flooding my system with thromboidal dispersants, I survived.

Needless to say, it gave me a great deal of time to think and planted the seeds for my first book, titled “Survivor…Death and How It Saved My Life,” that addresses the concept of social dynamics and how to lead a happy life.

In 2012, I was diagnosed with cancer, and while studying human anatomy, physiology, molecular biology and neurochemistry to learn about my malady, I received a letter from a cousin that had been written by her and my mother’s great-aunt regarding living in rural Wisconsin in the 1860s.

Whereas my mother’s other sister had been a genealogist and developed our family history, I had the basis for combining “Survivor” with the letter and began writing “Waldwick.”

What genre is your book, and why were you drawn to it? The book is historical fiction that takes real people, events and circumstances that my main characters interface with and how these people and situations affected them.

Who is the intended audience? This book is intended for any person interested in history and who enjoys a story that addresses the subject of judging people by who they are instead of what they are.

In our world today, we all spend so much time classifying everyone else based on race, religion, language or orientation when, in fact, if we look beyond those classifications, we find people very similar to ourselves who only want peace, security and a better life for themselves and their children.

Why is this story important to you? This story is important to me because it addresses a lot of topics I hold dear to my heart.

First and foremost is the oppression and tyranny that usurp the abilities of people to achieve social acceptance and the quality of life to which they aspire.

Second, “Waldwick” is a love story based not only on the love of another person, but also a land and a way of life.

How long did it take you to write? What was your process? The main body of the book took nearly two years to research and write, and I have continued to add small segments for the past two years.

My process was segmented in that I evolve from macro to micro perspectives and, in so doing, follow an evolutionary path of logic that starts with my own observations or experiences and then addresses all subjects, done while sustaining an objective of how the information was applicable to the subjects and characters.

What did you enjoy most about writing this book? What was the hardest part? Knowledge is truly bliss! Learning opened doors never before unlocked that allowed me to marvel at the profound majesty of the history of the land where my mother and grandmother were born and create people and situations that personify many of the social issues still prevalent in our society today.

The most difficult part was and remains attempting to transfer emotions from your heart to the mind of another, and to do so with enough creative verve that makes the reader not only think but feel what you are expressing.

How are you publishing this book and why? I was blessed to find Little Creek Press, a Mineral Point, Wisconsin, publisher, who believes in my story and my passion for writing. To have one so close to where the story takes place is wonderful.

It has not been an easy road traveled, as I have learned that subjective items such as music and books are extremely difficult to garner interest and commitment within the establishment. World-famous writers share stories of countless rejections before someone, somewhere, finally was willing to take the risk of even listening to what they have expressed, and I have learned that it takes determination and persistence to finally find that one person and one company willing to make a commitment to your passion.

What is your education/background? I have a degree from the University of Wisconsin in communications and spent the first five years of my career as a writer for television, radio and advertising before moving into the world of sales and marketing, where I spent the remainder of my career as a senior executive. Now that I am semi-retired, I have returned to my first passion, which is writing and communicating with others.

Have you written anything else? As noted, my first book, "Survivor…Death and How It Saved My Life," deals with social dynamics as they apply to creating happiness.

My second book, “Never Say Never,” deals with men’s health. “Waldwick” is my third book, and it is historical fiction.

I have completed a sequel to “Waldwick” that also is based in Mineral Point and Madison, Wisconsin, titled “Little Spirit,” that looks at the same time period through the eyes of Native Americans and the consequences of their subjugation to the arrival of settlers, but does so in a contemporary vain that addresses the subject of eminent domain from both historical and current perspectives.

What's next for you? I have just completed writing "Driftless," which is a sequel to both "Waldwick" and "Little Spirit." Also set in Madison, Milwaukee and Mineral Point "Driftless" follows the life path of the main characters of "Little Spirit" and examines the consequence of wealth and the issue of human rights as they are pitted against government and industry-controlled medical protocol.

Beyond “Waldwick,” “Little Spirit” and “Driftless, I currently am writing “The Hayflick Limit,” which addresses the question: Which is worse, having nothing or everything? “Hayflick” is a sequel to my other “Waldwick” series books and is set in the same location, except 20 years in the future.

Where can the book be bought? The book is available in both print and electronic versions on Amazon, Kindle and littlecreekpress.com. I also am willing to meet with schools, book clubs, libraries and nonprofit organizations to discuss the topics at hand and assist them in fundraising endeavors.

Make-A-Wish Foundation: We have been blessed with a family that includes five happy and healthy grandchildren. Because of this and our goal to give back to the community, all net proceeds from the sale of “Waldwick” will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps children less fortunate see a dream come true.