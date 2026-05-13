McHenry’s new Yummy Bowl restaurant to open soon

Closed on Thursday, May 8, 2025, the McHenry Applebee's Grill + Bar at 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, is set to reopen as Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi. (Photo provided by Scherrie Dys-Buczko)

A release from its public relations firm said McHenry’s Yummy Bowl is set to open Friday, but according to the owner, it could be a few more days.

“No, I think it is going to be the 18th, or the 20th,” said Chunbin Chen, one of the franchise’s owners.

Yummy Bowl Mongolian Stir-Fry and Sushi, an Asian-infusion chain of restaurants, is moving into the former Applebee’s at 1700 N. Richmond Road, at the McHenry Plaza shopping center. Renovations on the restaurant, built in 2004 and closed a year ago, began in December.

According to McHenry Economic Development Director Doug Martin, the building needed extensive repairs, including to its roof. Chen said the work is ongoing.

“There is a lot of work and I can’t find staff,” he said in a phone interview, but adding that right now, friends and family are helping to get the location open and serving food.

“We are trying our best, but there is still a lot of cleaning and preparation things to do. We are still decorating,” Chen said. “The store is not ready yet.”

As of Wednesday, Chen also hadn’t yet requested the required health permit application, or had a final preopening inspection, according to McHenry County Department of Health spokesman Nick Kubiak.

One the permit application is submitted, an inspector would be on site the next day for the preopening inspection, Kubiak said.

As long as the site passes that inspection, the restaurant can open.

Once open, Chen said he will hire more staff, replacing the friends and family getting the restaurant open.

According to the press release, Yummy Bowl “aims to be a community gathering place where families, friend and food lovers can come together.”

The Asian fusion chain offers “build-your-own Mongolian stir-fry bowls, authentic Japanese ramen, premium sushi and crispy Korean fried chicken,” the release states.