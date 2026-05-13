Police across Kendall County will be on Dunkin’ roof tops raising money for Special Olympics

Members of local police departments will be participating in local fundraisers to benefit Special Olympics Illinois this month.
The annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser will take place from 5 a.m to noon Friday.
The fundraiser is part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraising program.
The Kendall County sheriff’s deputies will be at two locations: Yorkville Gas N Wash, 4100 N. Bridge St., and the Plano Gas N Wash, U.S. Route 34 and Eldamain Road.
Montgomery police will be at two locations: 1055 Orchard Road and 1601 Douglas Road.
Oswego police will be at three locations: 2420 U.S. Route 34, 3300 Orchard Road and 4490 Illinois Route 71.
Plano police will be at 7010 Burroughs Ave., from 5 a.m. to noon.
Plainfield police will be at multiple local locations; 13313 S. Route 59, 11904 S. Route 59, 25653 W. Lockport Road, 15719 Division St.
Yorkville police will be at two locations: 1604 N. Bridge St. and 1830 S. Bridge St.
McDonald’s night
The Kendall County sheriff is partnering with the Yorkville McDonalds for a night all in support of Special Olympics Illinois athletes from 4 to 7 p.m. May 28.
Sheriff’s Office staff will be at the drive-thru window and 10% of all sales plus 100% of cookie sales go back to support the athletes. There also will be a touch-a-truck event happening.