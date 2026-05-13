Yorkville Elevates student artwork along Illinois Route 47

The 2026 Yorkville Elevated program showcases artwork of Yorkville School District 115 students on 25 light poles along Illinois Route 47 in the downtown area. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, the city of Yorkville is encouraging residents and downtown visitors to look up.

No it’s not the fireworks and drone display the city is planning - but a series of 25 student artwork selections on display on buildings and landmarks.

The city launched its inaugural Yorkville Elevated program with a ribbon cutting on May 8. Festival goers at the annual Margaritas En Mayo event could participate in the ribbon cutting and explore as many of the artworks as they could.

The city of Yorkville posted the locations of all the decorative light pole banners in the Yorkville Elevated program showcasing Yorkville 115 students' artworks. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The selections come from artists age 3 through 22, showcasing student creativity from all 11 schools in Yorkville School District 115.

The city has released a map outlining the locations of all 25 artworks, displayed on vertical banners on ornamental light poles stretched along Illinois Route 47. The program is the initiative of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Director Tim Evans said the program is a great way to highlight the unique character of the community.

Each banner comes with a local business sponsor. The money will help fund parks and recreation family-friendly program and events.

“Not only does it provide businesses with meaningful visibility, but it also gives our young artists a unique platform to share their creativity with the entire community,” city staff posted.

Evans said each year the overall design of the banners will change to commemorate a new chosen theme. This year’s theme is all things patriotic in celebration of the nation’s milestone year.

The program is a great way to increase foot-traffic in the downtown area, supporting both recreation and local shops, Evans said.

He previously said the program could generate between $7,500 and $10,000 in revenue in the first year.

The program is modeled after Oswego’s Look up Oswego program.

The banners will remain through the summer and fall months until the city’s holiday decorations are installed on Nov. 1.