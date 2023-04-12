Algonquin man accused of threatening Diplo, music fest, pleads guilty to unrelated battery

An Algonquin man, accused of posting threats about a shooting at a music festival last year, pleaded guilty last month to battering a 71-year-old female relative and was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.

Daniel O. Susma, 29, who was initially found unfit for trial following his arrest in July and then ruled fit in December, is required to participate in drug court.

Susma entered into a negotiated plea on March 22 to the Class 3 felony of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older. In exchange, an additional charge of aggravated domestic battery and four counts of domestic battery were dismissed, court records show.

Susma is accused of striking the woman in the face; scratching her face, back and arms; and covering her mouth and nose as she screamed and “impeded(ing) her breathing” in July, according to court documents.

As part of specialty drug court probation, Susma must abstain from drugs and alcohol, is required to submit to random urine and Breathalyzer tests, and participate in treatments for alcohol, drug and mental health.

Susma also was accused of posting comments on Instagram and Facebook that there “was going to be a shooting” at the North Coast Music Festival over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview. — Affidavit filed for no contact order byThomas Pentz, also known as Diplo, the songwriter and music producer

He also is restricted from having any violent or harassing contact with the victim. He also cannot spend more than four hours within a 24-hour period with the victim “until further court order,” according to the sentencing order.

Susma is restricted from posting on social media or any other publicly visible site during his probation and is required to give probation officers full access to his phone and computers to be searched at any time, according to the order.

Last year, Susma also was accused of posting comments on Instagram and Facebook that there “was going to be a shooting” at the North Coast Music Festival over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview.

Though not charged criminally related to the posts, Susma is restricted from having any contact with any music festivals or such gatherings including but not limited to Lollapalooza and the North Coast Music Festival, according to the sentencing order.

After learning of the threatening statements, Thomas Pentz, also known as Grammy Award-winning Diplo, the songwriter and music producer who was named in the posts, obtained a stalking/no contact order against Susma. That order is in place until Aug. 8, 2024, according to court records.

Susma, also required to pay about $950 in fines and fees, was sentenced to 180 days in the McHenry County jail. However, jail time was was stayed as long as he follows the rules of specialty court probation.

Should he violate conditions of his probation he faces being resentenced on the original Class 3 felony, which could send him to prison for between two and five years.

His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda, declined to comment on the case.