3 men with gun hijack motorcycle in Batavia during sale arranged on Facebook, police say

Batavia Police are searching for three men who they said hijacked a Kawasaki motorcycle in Batavia on April 26, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Police Department)

Batavia Police are searching for three suspects involved in the hijacking of a Kawasaki motorcycle. Police say the three probable suspects were armed with a handgun.

The police responded around 7:10 p.m. Sunday to Orion Road in Batavia.

The victim told police that they were selling the motorcycle through Facebook Marketplace and that three males – one with a red tattoo on his neck and another with a black neck tattoo – arrived in a black car, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

The Illinois license plate of the stolen black and yellow motorcycle is MCYGM703.

The police department is actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the police at 630-454-2500.

Staying safe during online purchase transactions

The police said any transaction arranged online must be conducted with a high degree of caution.

The department suggested arranging any meetings in a public, well-lit location equipped with cameras. You should also bring a friend or family member along with you to the meeting.

The police even have a “Safe Exchange Zone” designated at the department for such transactions.

The police also said “do not allow buyers to test-drive or inspect vehicles without proper identification and verification.”