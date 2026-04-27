Ralph Pechanio receives Elmhurst’s Darrell Whistler Special Service Recognition Award

Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin (left) spends a moment with Ralph Pechanio, the 2026 recipient of the Darrell Whistler Service Recognition Award, Elmhurst's highest honor for volunteer service. (Courtesy city of Elmhurst)

Longtime Elmhurst community leader Ralph Pechanio has been named the recipient of the 2026 Darrell Whistler Special Service Recognition Award, the city’s highest recognition for volunteer service.

A resident of Elmhurst since 1970, Pechanio has dedicated more than five decades to civic engagement, community leadership and volunteer service. His contributions have had a lasting impact across numerous organizations and initiatives that support Elmhurst’s quality of life.

“Ralph’s commitment to Elmhurst is truly extraordinary,” Mayor Scott Levin said in a news release. “He has spent decades giving back to this community with humility, integrity, and a deep sense of purpose. His leadership and service have left a lasting mark on our city.”

Pechanio is perhaps best known for his leadership of the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial Commission, where he served as chairman for decades and played a key role in the creation of the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial, dedicated on Memorial Day in 1993.

Reflecting on his time with the commission, Pechanio once described the experience as a “singular pleasure and life-altering experience,” underscoring his deep commitment to honoring those who have served our nation.

Beyond his work with the Veterans Memorial Commission, Pechanio has been an active leader within the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry, serving on its board of directors and executive committee, as well as a longtime “green coat” ambassador.

He has also served as co-chair of the Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade Committee and is an active member of both the Kiwanis Club of Elmhurst and the Elmhurst American Legion THB Post 187.

Throughout his years of service, Pechanio has received numerous honors from local organizations, including Elmhurst University, the Elmhurst Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Elmhurst Jaycees. Despite these recognitions, he is widely known for his humility and unwavering dedication to serving others.

The Darrell Whistler Special Service Recognition Award recognizes individuals whose volunteerism, leadership and long-term commitment have made a significant and lasting impact on the Elmhurst community. Pechanio’s decades of service exemplify the spirit of this award and the values it represents.