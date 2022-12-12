Algonquin man accused of threatening Diplo, music festival found fit for trial in separate battery case

A 29-year-old Algonquin man charged battering a 71-year-old female relative – and who posted threats on social media of a shooting at a music festival held over Labor Day weekend in Bridgeview – was found to be restored to fitness Friday.

Daniel O. Susma is charged with aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, a Class 3 felony; aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; and four counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He was not charged in connection with making social media posts threatening a shooting at the North Coast Festival where Thomas Pentz, also known as Diplo, was performing. The threats, however, prompted Diplo and the music festival company to obtain a no-contact order against Susma, according to McHenry County court documents.

The no-contact order remains in effect through Aug. 28, 2024.

Susma was found unfit in August and remained in the jail while being treated and ultimately restored to fitness, Assistant State’s Attorney James Newman said.

In court Friday Newman and Susma’s attorney Assistant Public Defender Matthew Feda stipulated to opinions submitted by doctors from the Illinois Department of Human Services and Robert Meyer, a licensed clinical psychologist at Mathers Clinic, who opined Susma’s fitness was restored, Newman said.

Susma is accused of striking the woman in the face; scratching her face, back and arms; and covering her mouth and nose as she screamed and “impeding her normal breathing” in July, according to the criminal complaint.

When arrested, a firearm surrender was ordered and a permanent no-contact provision with the woman was put in place.

An Algonquin police report related to a July incident days before Susma was arrested on charges of battering the woman notes that Susma was “off of his medication” and “having a manic episode and continued to make disorganized and manic statements.”

Susma is being held on $50,000 bond, of which 10%, or $5,000, would need to be posted in order for him to be released.

Should Susma post bail, he is required to wear a GPS tracking device, stay at least 1,000 feet from the woman’s residence, take all of his prescribed medications and continue to work with mental health providers. He must provide a fixed address and would be on 24-hour house curfew, allowed to leave only for doctor’s appointments and court.

Newman said Friday that Susma still is not allowed to be near any large festivals should he be released from jail.

Susma is due back in court Dec. 23 for status.