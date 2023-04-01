McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of March 20, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Sarah E. Wise, 43, of the 3000 block of Red Barn Road, Crystal Lake; possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 20 to 50 marijuana plants, possession of less than 15 grams each of MDMA and psilocybin, and possession of less than 200 grams each of codeine and tramadol.
Johnathon C. Coulman, 42, of the 3000 block of Red Barn Road, Crystal Lake; possession of and possession with the intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession of 20 to 50 marijuana plants, possession of less than 15 grams each of MDMA and psilocybin, and possession of less than 200 grams each of codeine and tramadol.
Sergio Solis, 28, of the 3900 block of Main Street, McHenry; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession of alprazolam, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid firearm owner’s identification card.
Cody E. Rosenthal, 26, of the 100 block of Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing identification.
Dylan J. Funk, 22, of the 300 block of Franklin Street, Genoa City, Wisconsin; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, speeding, driving a vehicle with a defective car window and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Alexandra C. Monaco, 31, of the 5500 block of Swanson Road, Woodstock; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Nicholas M. Ahrens, 38, of the 1700 block of Hillside Lane, McHenry; possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of theft with a previous conviction, three counts of identity theft, identity theft with a previous conviction, possession of another’s credit card and possession of another’s debit card.
Brandon M. Vice, 35, of the zero to 100 block of East Grand Avenue, Fox Lake; possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, five counts of possession of a license plate without authorization, possession of burglary tools, driving with a revoked or suspended license with previous convictions and reckless driving.
Juan J. Castro, 27, of the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane, Harvard; nine counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer, possession of weapons and ammunition by a felon, resisting arrest resulting in an injury, six counts of aggravated assault to a police officer, possession of a firearm without a serial number, domestic battery and two counts of resisting a police officer.
William P. Bolich, 47, of Wonder Lake; residential burglary, two counts of harassment of a witness, criminal trespass to a residence, unlawful restraint, criminal damage to property and battery.
Bryan M. Johnston, 35, of the 1400 block of Oak Street, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin; criminal abuse of a person with a disability, criminal neglect of a person with a disability, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily harm, aggravated driving under the influence causing bodily harm to a child younger than 16, driving under the influence with a child passenger, driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the life or health of a child, failing to secure a seat belt for a child and not wearing a seat belt as the driver.
Heather J. Chiuffo, 43, of the zero to 100 block of Route 12, Fox Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
William J. McIntosh, 58, of the 500 block of Indian Ridge Trail, Wauconda; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Dawn V. Castagne, 42, of the 4300 block of Crestwood Street, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph A. Smith, 64, of the 700 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, improper display of a license plate, failing to signal when changing lanes, driving with expired license plates and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.